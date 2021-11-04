“There are too many obvious strains and inconsistencies in the Rashkin case”

The story of the detention of opposition deputy Valery Rashkin with an elk carcass in the trunk became news number 1 last week, so I see no need to retell the circumstances of this case and build different versions and predictions about who benefits from the “moose story” and how it will end for one of the most charismatic communists and parliamentarians. I will dwell only on those obvious inconsistencies and exaggerations in this “high-profile case” that are striking and allow us to say at least that in the “story with the elk” not everything is as obvious as it seems at first glance, and how it is presented Kremlin propagandists.

The first puncture.

I fully admit that Valery Rashkin, in his free time from political activity and work in the State Duma, was fond of not only mountaineering, but also hunting (although, unlike mountaineering, for some reason no one knew about this second hobby of the parliamentarian, even from the closest circle of those, with whom he worked). Hunting is not a crime in itself. And not an occupation that requires some astronomical spending. Hunting is not a super-yacht or a vacation in the ski resorts of Switzerland … It is not even a hunt for rare animals in Africa. There are over 3.5 million hunters in Russia, and most of them are people of very modest income. And this is where the first question arises. Why did Valery Rashkin, a man with a parliamentary salary, who obviously can afford a lot, if he really wanted to hunt, did not bother to get a permit to shoot elk? Such a permit costs no more than 60 thousand rubles. Any hunter, especially a State Duma deputy, can quite afford it. What prevented Rashkin from doing this? Rashkin is clearly not a stupid person and not inclined to deliberately violate the law, all the more understanding the possible consequences. It is very difficult to explain this “hole” in the version of those who rushed to accuse and denounce the politician.

The second puncture.

The weapon, which allegedly belongs to Rashkin, and from which he allegedly killed this unfortunate elk, was found only in the evening of the second day after the incident. They found almost at the same place where Rashkin and his companion were loading the carcass of an elk into the trunk of the car. This is despite the fact that the investigative actions in that area took place in hot pursuit and lasted from 23.00 to 4.00 in the morning. Yes, it can be assumed that in the dark, the weapon could not be found immediately. But Rashkin was detained a few kilometers from the site of the alleged murder of the elk and from the place where the weapon was later found. That is, it turns out that Rashkin drove home or somewhere else with the carcass of an elk, and simply left the weapon, the cost of which is clearly incomparable with the cost of the meat of a killed animal, in the bushes by the road? For what and why did he do it? Rashkin hardly imagined that he could be detained. And throwing weapons in the woods is generally beyond common sense and logic.

The third puncture.

The investigating authorities and after them all pro-government propagandists claim that Rashkin’s hunting license was also found along with the weapon. At the same time, the document does not appear on the frames of the operational shooting. And for some reason he was not shown separately, although this would have been a very clear and effective evidence against Rashkin. Why haven’t they shown the hunting ticket, which they talk about so much? Didn’t have time to “draw”?

The fourth puncture.

According to the investigation, the bullet and the cartridge case fired from the Rashkin carbine were found 50 meters from the place where the car was parked (the same Lada Largus the parliamentarian drove), or from the place where the moose was killed. This raises two questions at once. The first question. Is it possible that, after passing through the body of a moose (a very large animal), the bullet goes through without getting stuck in the ribs, spine, and flew another 50 meters, stopping only after crashing into a tree? The second question. If a bullet was found 50 meters from the car, in the immediate vicinity of a dead moose, then how is this even possible. Elk is an extremely cautious and fearful animal that breaks away from any movement and rustle. It turns out that “Rashkin’s elk” was either deaf or stoned. He did not notice the car, which drove up to him almost close, was not afraid of the hunters and calmly let himself be killed from the first shot. After all, no other cartridges and bullets were found at the “crime scene”. This is some kind of fantasy! It is enough to read hunting magazines or become about elk hunting to understand that this is impossible. In general, not every hunter can “fill up” a moose. To do this, you need to have a lot of experience. In general, elk hunting is a rather difficult and troublesome task. Elk are hunted either in groups, or they are shot from special towers, while if the hunt is at dusk or at night, hunters use thermal imagers or special night vision sights. And then an elderly deputy (while, according to the Kremlin media, he was drunk) with one shot overwhelmed a wild beast. Incredible!

The fifth puncture.

I don’t know if you’ve seen a deputy who goes hunting not in an expensive American SUV, but in a domestic Lada Largus, worth 300 thousand rubles …. This is practically the same miracle as the fact that in the middle of the Saratov wilderness at night in the immediate vicinity of the place where the deputy Valery Rashkin was, there was a whole crowd of representatives of the FSB, police, employees of the environmental prosecutor’s office and even journalists with cameras. Are they clairvoyants who knew for sure that in this place, that night, Deputy Rashkin would meet an elk, kill him and take him home – apparently, to arrange some kind of bloody meal? It’s hard to believe in such a thing. It is much easier to assume that the moose was really killed, for example, by Valery Rashkin’s “friends”, who lured him to this “outdoor recreation”, and who loaded the carcass of the animal into his car, at the same time sending SMS to the security forces who had been hunting for a long time. rebellious deputy, and who were already waiting for him in full force and in full combat readiness.

In fact, these are not all the inconsistencies that exist in the history of the “poaching hunt” of the famous opposition deputy. Until now, for example, it is not clear where the rest of the elk went: about a third of the carcass was found in Rashkin’s trunk. So who and where took the rest, and why aren’t they looking for those who did it? But those obvious inconsistencies and strains that are mentioned above and which “lie on the surface” are quite enough for the investigation to at least stumble. But, of course, if the real goal of the strange night hunt in the Saratov region was not an elk, but a quarrelsome and uncomfortable parliamentarian, then all these inconsistencies will not prevent Rashkin from being removed from the political field and depriving him of his deputy mandate. Who and whom was hunting in the Saratov forests should become clear in the very near future. On November 8, the Duma will begin its work by examining the “Rashkin case”.