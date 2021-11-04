“There was no chaos.” Baldwin Supports Colleagues Denying Negligence Allegations On The Rust

9 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, According to Baldwin, the probability of his fatal shot was “one in a trillion.”

Actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins, shared on social networks the comments of a colleague who called the accusations of poor safety practices on the set of the film Rust unfounded.

On October 21, Alec Baldwin, on the set of Rust, fired a pistol at Galina Hutchins with a pistol that was mistakenly declared unloaded. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Sousa was injured behind her.

Costume designer Teresa Magpale Davis wrote on social media on November 2: “The stories that weave around us, that we were overworked, and chaos and danger reigned around, are not true.” Baldwin, who acted in the film and as a producer, shared her post on Instagram with his own postscript: “Read this.”

Earlier, the Sheriff of Santa Fe County, where the shooting was taking place and the tragedy occurred, said that it was too early to talk about charges, but there was clearly negligence in the handling of weapons.

Other members of the film crew also criticized the security measures, and senior electrician Serge Svetnoy even stated on his Facebook page that the tragedy was due to oversight and unprofessionalism.

It also turned out that on the eve of the incident, several members of the film crew, dissatisfied with the living conditions and working hours, left the site.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Investigation into the death of Galina Hutchins continues, police are in no hurry to name suspects or press charges

But according to Davis, the film crew often, sometimes several times a day, got together for safety briefings. “Accidental shots” happen a lot more often than you imagine, “she adds.

Davis also spoke out in defense of weapons expert Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who handed the weapon over to assistant director David Halls before he handed it to Baldwin. Both of them were accused of lack of proper experience.

“The gunsmith trained with a well-known gunsmith and had done the same job on a similar film a few months earlier,” writes Davis. “Was she a very experienced person?

The levels in this case determine the budget of the film and, accordingly, the salaries of the film crew. The first is considered the lowest tier and is assigned to films with a budget within $ 6 million.

“How do you suppose a person gains such experience?” She writes. “We all had our first and our second jobs at some point. Our assistant director never took his work lightly. I will join the general chorus and pretend that he ignored our safety all the time. “

Halls himself said earlier this week that he was “amazed and deeply saddened” by the death of Hutchins.

“I hope this tragedy will force the entire film industry to reassess values ​​and rules to make sure no one else gets hurt in the creative process,” he added.

No combat weapons on the set

Meanwhile, according to the investigation, it was Halls who declared the weapon safe, transferring it into the hands of Alec Baldwin.

Photo author, Reuters

Davis also writes that in memory of Hutchins, he will ensure that military weapons are never used on the set. This view is shared by dozens of Hollywood’s leading filmmakers, who this week issued a call to the film industry to “ban all military weapons on set.”

Greg Fraser, director of Dune, Rachel Morrison, director of Black Panther, and Mandy Walker, director of photography for Mulan, were among 200 people to sign the call.

While the investigation of the tragedy is underway, filming of the film “Rust” has been suspended indefinitely. Prosecutors say it’s too early to talk about specific charges.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Hilaria Baldwin demands that the paparazzi leave her family alone

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, posted an angry message on Instagram, in which she accuses the paparazzi of pursuing her family after the shooting incident.

“They do not respect our request to leave us alone even after we gave an interview the other day, having specially stopped the car for this,” she writes.

Alec Baldwin said last weekend that the likelihood of what happened on the set was one in a trillion.