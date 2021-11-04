“There was no chaos.” Baldwin Supports Colleagues Denying Negligence Allegations On The Rust

Cornelius Chandler
According to Baldwin, the probability of his fatal shot was "one in a trillion."

Actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins, shared on social networks the comments of a colleague who called the accusations of poor safety practices on the set of the film Rust unfounded.

On October 21, Alec Baldwin, on the set of Rust, fired a pistol at Galina Hutchins with a pistol that was mistakenly declared unloaded. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Sousa was injured behind her.

Costume designer Teresa Magpale Davis wrote on social media on November 2: “The stories that weave around us, that we were overworked, and chaos and danger reigned around, are not true.” Baldwin, who acted in the film and as a producer, shared her post on Instagram with his own postscript: “Read this.”

Earlier, the Sheriff of Santa Fe County, where the shooting was taking place and the tragedy occurred, said that it was too early to talk about charges, but there was clearly negligence in the handling of weapons.

