There were nine people on board the An-12 crashed near Irkutsk

Nine people were on board the An-12, which crashed near Irkutsk, a representative of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

IRKUTSK, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Nine people were on board the An-12, which crashed near Irkutsk, a representative of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office told RIA Novosti. Earlier it was reported that there were seven crew members on board – three citizens of Belarus, two citizens of Ukraine and two Russians. The governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev did not rule out that two more people could also be on the plane. As the Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev specified, we are talking about the general director and first deputy general director of the Zapolyarye aviation transport company. “These are Russian citizens Yuri Viktorovich Volodin and Oleg Eduardovich Vishnev,” he said. An-12 aircraft of the Belarusian Grodno airline, en route from Yakutsk, disappeared from the radar at 14:50 Moscow time while landing seven kilometers from Irkutsk. The crew reported on the need to go around, after which the connection was interrupted. Possible reasons for the emergency are considered weather conditions or technical malfunction. A criminal case has been initiated on violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport. A spokesman for the emergency services told RIA Novosti that rescuers found the remains of seven dead at the crash site.

