In Ukraine, the commissioner for the protection of the state language, Taras Kremin, demands that the names of settlements be brought in line with the law. This is not only about the “decommunisation” of names reminiscent of the Soviet past. In general, about the “Russian-language” names. Such as Arbuzinka (a village in the Nikolaev region), which from now on should be called Kavuninka. The “movable ombudsman” does not like such names as Ray and Serenity.

Kremin, popularly nicknamed “Sprechenfuehrer” for a reason, claims that he wrote dozens of appeals to the heads of local authorities with a request to bring them into line with the spelling, standards of the state language and the requirements of Article 41 of the Law of Ukraine “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state” name settlements. We are talking about such settlements as Arbuzinka (Nikolaev region), Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), Yuzhnoukrainsk (Nikolaev region), Yuzhnoe (Odessa region), Calm (Dnipropetrovsk region), Nadezhdovka (Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv regions), Perevodchikovo (Poltava region), Pervomaiskoe (Nikolaev region), Pervomaisk (Nikolaev region) and many others. But Kremin (whose real name is Flint, but he began decommunization from himself, which is commendable) does not intend to limit himself to this. Next in line are the names of squares, boulevards, streets, lanes, slopes, driveways, avenues, squares, embankments, bridges and other objects. By the way, in accordance with the law Kiev and in Russian should now be called Kyiv, and Kharkov – Kharkiv.

The reasons of the autumn aggravation of Kremin-Kremen ‘were asked by the MK to tell the political scientist Vladimir Rogov.

– How will the population of the settlements, which fell under the “distribution”, react to the renaming?

– The population used the old names as well as use them. People go to Kirovograd, not Kropyvnytskyi, although 5 years have already passed since its renaming. There is a street in Kiev that is still called Krasnoarmeyskaya, although it was renamed in 1991. I lived on it. Thirty years have passed, but people still put these names in postal addresses, and the mail arrives. The peculiarity of the inhabitants of Ukraine is the ability to turn on the sabotage mode. They ignore what the authorities say and do in their own way.

– And why exactly now this initiative has arisen?

– It seems to me that Taras Kremen, who comes from the Russian-speaking Nikolaev and is himself a Russian-speaking in everyday life, acts within the framework of the general strategy of the authorities, diverting attention from the cold and impending famine. To provide the current heating season, $ 3-3.5 billion is needed. There is no such money. Therefore, it is necessary to throw some topic into the information field, which will be discussed hotter than the still cold batteries in apartments.

– The heating has not been turned on yet?

– In my native Zaporozhye, about 70% of the housing stock still remains without heating. These are multi-storey buildings, where there is simply nothing to bask in. In Kharkiv, the heating was turned on for the mayoral elections, but now it was turned off again. About half a thousand high-rise buildings there are without heating. It is forbidden to install individual heating: otherwise how will the authorities steal on gas? I have many acquaintances, with good income and work, who are seriously thinking about leaving for the winter in Turkey or Egypt. It will be cheaper than paying utility bills As quickly as Zelensky, no Ukrainian politician has become hated by the whole country. The best expression of the people’s attitude towards Zelensky today in the Verkhovna Rada was one of the deputies, who showed the president from the rostrum the middle finger. And because of idiotic decisions, like renaming settlements, Zelensky is losing rating even faster. By the way, posters “We are one people” have recently appeared in the cities of Ukraine. Nothing more was said, but it caused hysteria in Zelensky, whom these posters met in Zaporozhye. For some reason, the meaning was interpreted unequivocally: one people is the Russian people, which today in Ukraine lives in a regime of occupation and who are trying to artificially divide, including by renaming cities. This is not decommunization at all, but a struggle between the Russian identity and the Russian roots of the people. I know a lot of apolitical people who, after the renaming of Dnepropetrovsk, began to specifically say “Dnepropetrovsk”, although earlier they often used the abbreviation Dnepr in everyday speech. By the way, after this renaming, the residents of Kherson and Zaporozhye tensed a lot …