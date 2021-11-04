Things to do November 4-7: “Night of the Arts” online, Slipknot world show, jazz and walks for singles – Afisha Plus – St. Petersburg News

photo by Sergey Mikhailichenko / “Fontanka.ru” Share this Share this

The cultural life of St. Petersburg has moved to the online space. The guide for the first weekend in November contains links to movie sites and concert broadcasts, as well as news from museums and theaters throughout the city.

Actual “Night of the Arts” is on the air November 4, 0+

Author: Orchestra Metelitsa / YouTube

The “Night of the Arts” festival this year again takes place in a mixed format. This means that you will be able to “visit” online not only St. Petersburg museums, but also exhibition halls in other cities. For example, the Moscow Planetarium at 18:00 shows on the network a lecture on how scientists find out the age of stars and galaxies, and the Ilya Glazunov Gallery in the capital starts broadcasting a video tour of the main halls at 20:00. St. Petersburg Bryantsev Youth Theater at 19:00 has scheduled a show of the play “Profitable Place”. The full schedule of events and links for viewing are posted on the Kultura.rf website.

Slipknot will rattle online November 6, 4:00, 18+

By Slipknot / YouTube

American metal band Slipknot in Los Angeles has one of the largest shows in their history and goes online. Fans will be able to re-watch their best moments by turning on the recording until November 8th. According to NME, the metallers have prepared several “killer surprises” for the show. Access by tickets. In the museum – the lives of doctors from the GULAG Until November 28, 18+

photo by Maria Lascheva / "Fontanka.ru"

The Museum of Political History has opened an exhibition “The only defender of a prisoner …” The curators managed to collect and through the objects and documents in detail “write down” the stories of the 12 main characters of the exposition thanks to an accident: in 2017, Doctor of Historical Sciences Yulia Kantor met the son of the camp doctor Andrei Pantyukhov. The very one about whom Varlam Shalamov often wrote in his stories and stories, admitting that he owes his life to this person. Pantyukhov Jr. allowed scientists to work with the collection of family relics – and so the work began.

Without leaving home Small languages ​​and peoples – online October 4, 0+

Photo: provided by the organizers

Day of National Unity can be devoted to the most comfortable travel in Russia. At the same time, you don’t even have to go anywhere: videos from the taiga, remote cities and villages will appear right on the screen of your phone or computer, you just have to connect to the broadcast of the Festival of National Literatures. On the agenda are conversations about small languages ​​and the publication of books and the press in them, as well as rap in Karelian. The broadcast is also available in the group of the St. Petersburg Committee for Culture on VKontakte. Petrojaz is played for everyone Until November 7, from 17:00 to 22:00, 0+

Photo: "Petrojazz" festival / vk.com

Usually held in summer and in the open air, the Petrojazz festival has shifted this time to autumn and online. This year, Russian musicians will play from the stage of the Epicenter concert hall, while colleagues from the USA, Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland, Latvia, France and Armenia will connect to them online. You can listen and watch by turning on the broadcast on any of the days of the holiday. Improvisation with classics – until Monday

Until November 7, 20:00, 0+

Photo: provided by the organizers

Well, FC Jazz Club hosts the “Piano Jazz Festival” all weekend. The broadcasts will be available on the club’s YouTube channel. On Thursday, pianist Andrei Razin and trumpet player Vyacheslav Gayvoronsky will play for the public, on Friday composers and improvisers Yevgeny Ponomarev and Ilya Shcheklein will take their place. Performances of the artistic director of the festival Andrei Kondakov, double bass player Vladimir Volkov and drummer Gariy Bagdasaryan are scheduled for the final day. History of Israel – from all sides November 7, from 11:00 to 18:00, 12+ The Day of Jewish Knowledge has also moved to the network: on Sunday, excursions to the synagogues of Kazan and Irkutsk will take place on the festival’s social networks. Lectures are also planned. Topics include “The Land and People of Israel on Banknotes”, “Jewish Motives in Woody Allen’s Cinema” and, for example, “Shostakovich: Polyphony, Monumentality, Tenderness.” The latter was chosen for a reason. The composer wrote Symphony No. 13 in B-flat minor based on the poems of Yevgeny Yevtushenko, in particular, on his poem “Babi Yar” about the genocide. Participation in the Knowledge Day is free, but registration is required.

Books of the Year can be downloaded Until November 31 The literary prize “Big Book” for a month has made available the work of potential laureates. This year’s finals reached Marina Stepnova’s Garden, Evgeny Vodolazkin’s Justification of the Island, Aleksey Polyarinov’s Reef, Leonid Yuzefovich’s Filelene, Mikhail Gigolashvili’s Coca, Yuri Buida’s Wyvern Gardens, Desire to Be a City. An Italian travel blog of the Twitter era in six parts and thirty-five cities ”by Dmitry Bavilsky,“ Permafrost ”by Viktor Remizov,“ Schultz’s Archive ”by Vladimir Paperny. Also among the potential winners are Maya Kucherskaya and her “Leskov. The Missed Genius ”, Oksana Vasyakina with“ The Wound ”and Andrei Dmitriev, who wrote“ This Shore ”. All books are free, the main thing is to enter the required promotional code password. The author of “Kalechina-Malechina” is in touch November 5, 18+

“Kalechina-Malechina” by Evgenia Nekrasova was one of the most talked about works of 2018. A fantasy work about a little girl and a kikimor in an absolutely typical Russian city reached the finals of several prestigious literary awards at once: “Natsbest”, “Nose”, “Big Book”. The last work of the writer – the collection “Household Love” is devoted to the “artistic research” of the Russian family, loneliness and existing attitudes. On Friday, Nekrasova will answer all the audience’s questions in Stories on the Reading magazine’s Instagram page about contemporary literature. It is better to ask them under the post in the feed.

Serious cartoons – at the festival From 4 to 6 November, 18+

Photo: from the site multfest.online

A non-trivial version of where to watch a movie while cinemas are not open in the city – the site of the International Cartoon Festival. Formally, it runs all month, but some of the contestants’ works are available only this week. This happened with the program # 3 of the international competition. Nine films by animators from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Canada, Portugal, Japan and other countries – a total of 75 minutes of cumulative timing. At the same time, the topics are very different: the creation of the world, everyday life in a psychiatric clinic, the loss of a child at an early stage and difficulties in relations with relatives, who leave behind an “empty space”. Details and information about all the films of the festival are posted on the website. Paid access. Go outside Dovlatov was “born” under the Betancourt bridge Any day, 0+ If you nevertheless decide to take a walk around the city, then you can go to the Betancourt bridge. Artists Stas Bugs and Misha Werth finished a large graffiti depicting Sergei Dovlatov this week. They started working on it in a local skate park in early autumn, at the D-Day festival dedicated to the writer’s birthday.

The new eco trail is available for everyone Any day, 0+

Photo: Committee for the improvement of St. Petersburg

A new eco-trail has been launched in the Primorsky District: the path runs along the embankment of the Glukharka River. On the way, there are swing benches and sports grounds. There are not many people there yet. In COVID-free mode Brodsky’s comrade will compare the eras November 4, 19:00, 16+ On Thursday, an essayist and friend of Joseph Brodsky, Thomas Venclova, will speak at “Room and a half”. It was to him that the poet dedicated his “Lithuanian Nocturne”. In the museum Venclova will present her book “The Point of Attraction”: Memories of the literary life of the XX century. The Lithuanian personally knew Anna Akhmatova, Boris Pasternak and Cheslav Milos, and communicated closely with Brodsky in America. They took up Moliere at Lensovet November 4 and 5, 18:00, 16+

Photo: courtesy of the theater

At the Theater. Lensoveta premiere: Roman Kocherzhevsky, known for “Duck Hunt”, staged the play “Tartuffe” after Moliere. Oleg Fedorov will play the main character, who is rubbed into the credibility of the owner of one of the buildings in Paris, and Alexander Novikov will play the role of the homeowner. Marie Curie will be shown in the play November 6 and 7, 20:00, 16+ The Lensovet was not limited to one novelty. In order to show a living person in his play “In the Rays” about Marie Curie, the modern Polish playwright Artur Palyga took her diaries and letters as a basis. The director Andrzej Buben drew attention to the work and staged a play on the Small Stage. There will be only one character in front of the audience – Curie herself, and there will be two actresses. According to the idea, Laura Pitskhelauri, known as one of the main artists of Yuri Butusov, and a graduate of Nikolai Kolyada’s Workshop at the Yekaterinburg State Theater Institute, Valentina Sizonenko, replace each other. “Serial” by Proust continued in the BDT November 5 and 6, 19:00, 16+

Victor Bugakov and Sergey Stukalov Photo: Lyudmila Burchenkova / courtesy of the theater

The second part of the theatrical series based on “In Search of Lost Time” by Marcel Proust – “Plot (s)” directed by Denis Khusniyarov will be released at the BDT this weekend. According to the director, if in the first story, “Sver[ш/ж]the novel “, the viewer” as if examining the “building of the cathedral” (that is, the original works. – Approx. ed.) outside, then in the second – goes inside “and stumbles upon” love in different guises and dimensions. ” The plot of the new production is tied to three main romantic stories in the hero’s life. Marseilles are played by several actors: Ivan Kandinov, Viktor Bugakov, Sergei Stukalov, one of the girls, Gilberto, will be performed by Olga Vankova, known for her role as Suok in Three Fat Men. The premiere will be shown at the Kamennoostrovsky Theater. “Classics” should not be expected. For example, in the last part, the heroes played tennis and exchanged lines. Portfolio will be presented in a new way November 5 and 6, 20:00, 16+

“Theatrical revue with elements of documentary films” – this is how the “Leningrad Center” describes the show “Portfolio”. From the stage, young artists working in a variety of genres will share stories about how they got into the profession and how they feel while rehearsing numbers and going out to the audience. The show is already familiar to the townspeople, but the current production is its updated version. The actors who joined the troupe in 2020 come to the fore. One of the leading roles is played by the laureate of the “Golden Mask”, the star of “Kept Women” Daria Moroz. In “Portfolio” she will appear in a variety of guises, turning from a casting director to a dancer Josephine Baker, then to Marlene Dietrich. “Spartak” – specially for children November 7, 13:00, 6+

Photo: screenshot from mikhailovsky.ru