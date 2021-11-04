three countries will soon disappear from the face of the earth

Island nations could suffer from climate change

Photo: Alexey Vakhrushev © URA.RU

As a result of climate change, some island states may disappear from the face of the Earth. This was stated by the coordinator of the global network of environmental non-governmental organizations Climate Action Network in Kiribati, Peleniza Alofa.

According to her, global warming is leading to the melting of glaciers and, as a result, the rise in sea levels. This could lead to the flooding of the islands, as well as the intensification of tropical storms, Alofa said. She noted that among the territories that may be affected by climate change are Kiribati, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands. In this regard, Alofa said that the UN summit in Glasgow is an extremely important event, according to the newspaper Express.

The two-day summit of world leaders at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) began on Monday, November 1, in Glasgow, Scotland. More than 120 world leaders have confirmed their participation in it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to attend the Glasgow summit. The UK was sympathetic to Putin’s absence. However, American leader Joe Biden reacted harshly to this. According to him, Putin’s “tundra is on fire,” so he did not come.