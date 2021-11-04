Trading results. Investor activity at a minimum, as well as optimism

The main thing

Moscow Exchange Index: 4184.87 p. (-0.54%)

RTS Index: 1,826.65 points (-1.31%)

Having opened down on a negative external background, we were down for some time following oil. Soon, the Moscow Exchange index began to recover thanks to an increase in global markets and an active weakening of the ruble. After a short-term rebound, the RTS index resumed its progressive decline, closing near a new monthly minimum with a loss of 1.3%. The Moscow Exchange ended the session near today’s high, shedding 0.5%. Our result was again the worst among other sites.

Positive factors

• Growth of Western stock markets

• Soft monetary policy of world central banks

Negative factors

• Decline in oil prices

• Decline in global stock markets

• Risks of accelerating inflation

• Risks of tightening monetary policy of world Central Banks

• Risks of the spread of coronavirus

In details

Having opened down on a moderately negative external background, we were actively declining for some time following oil, but thanks to its rebound, as well as the recovery of stock exchanges, we switched to corrective attempts.

Following the negative start, global stock indicators and oil prices began to grow rapidly thanks to the exceeding forecast index of business activity in the Chinese services sector. But in the morning the situation on the global markets began to deteriorate. Shortly before the start of the Russian session, the stock markets began to recover, but oil continued to decline.

Investors were worried about today’s results of the Fed meeting. The baseline scenario assumes the announcement of the start of the reduction of monetary stimulus by $ 15 billion per month. In addition, the American regulator always tries not to frighten the markets. However, their reaction even to the expected parameters of monetary policy tightening is unpredictable. This process can become a trigger at least for a deep correction of exchange-traded assets, the overvaluation of many of which has reached the stage of a financial bubble.

After a short-term correction at the beginning of the session, the RTS index resumed its progressive decline following oil, closing near a new monthly minimum. At the same time, the Moscow Exchange index maintained a moderately upward trend due to the rapid weakening of the ruble. The stock indicator closed near the top of the session with losses less significant than the RTS index.

Trading volume continued to decline (RUB 69 billion), reaching its lowest level since late August. The indicator is almost 1.5 below the annual average. The decrease in trading activity is due to the upcoming break in trading at the Moscow Exchange tomorrow due to the holiday weekend. This factor also conditioned the generally neutral intraday dynamics of the Moscow Exchange index.

The opening of Friday will depend on tomorrow’s trend in world markets, which will largely be determined by the results of the Fed meeting (21:00 Moscow time) and the subsequent press conference of the head of the American regulator (21:30 Moscow time). Moreover, this event can determine the dynamics of all assets for a fairly long period.

Oil has accelerated the decline

After a negative start to the day, oil prices recovered, but in the morning they returned to a downward trend. At our close, Brent traded slightly above the $ 82 level, losing 3%.

Oil prices were under pressure from the American Petroleum Institute’s overnight statistics, which reflected a stronger-than-expected increase in oil reserves. The data from the US Department of Energy confirmed it, showing also an increase in production to a one and a half year maximum.

Investors liked the results of the Fed meeting

For most of the day, American stock indicators were under pressure, showing several tangible upward corrections. At our close, the US indices lost 0.15-0.25%, with the exception of the NASDAQ, which added 0.1%.

After the announcement of the results of the FRS meeting, the American market rushed up, coming out into a good plus. All three key US indices have renewed their historic highs for the third straight session. Investors liked that in addition to the announcement of the expected parameters for the reduction of QE, the regulator noted the possibility of slowing down this process if necessary.

Most of the European sites showed moderate growth. Having opened down, the Stoxx Europe 600 index quickly recovered and consolidated near zero for a while, but then moved to the increase, adding 0.35% in the end.

Corporate sector

Leaders growth among relatively liquid securities were the shares of PIK Group, which added 2.08%.

Many retailers were in demand: Detsky Mir (+ 1.66%), Magnit (+ 0.96%), Lenta (+ 0.92%), X5 Group (+ 0.9%).

Sistema (+ 2.06%), OZON (+ 1.47%), Sovcomflot (+ 1.28%) also ended today’s session significantly better than the market.

Outsiders Among the securities that showed significant turnover were the shares of Acron, which lost 3% on the news about the introduction of quotas for the export of fertilizers in Russia. Against this background, PhosAgro quotes fell 1.84%.

Representatives of the oil and gas sector were under pressure from falling oil: Gazprom Neft (-2.43%), Bashneft up (-2.04%), Tatneft up (-1.98%), Transneft (-1.93%), Rosneft ( -1.8%), Tatneft JSC (-1.6%), Surgutneftegas (-1.42%).

Steel companies continued to fall in price: Rusal (-1.3%), NLMK (-0.87%), Norilsk Nickel (-0.8%).

In addition, the following looked significantly worse than the market today: Mechel JSC (-2.02%), En + Group (-2.02%), Petropavlovsk (-1.84%), ALROSA (-1.6%).

