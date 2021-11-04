Traffic police announced raids in search of drunk drivers on holidays :: Society :: RBK

Inspectors have promised massive inspections during the November holidays and non-working days. The agency also called for the use of personal cars only if necessary and before the trip “to think about its expediency.”

Photo: Vladimir Baranov / RIA Novosti



During the November holidays and non-working days announced due to the pandemic, the traffic police is going to conduct massive checks to prevent traffic violations and identify drunk drivers. This was reported by the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As noted in the department, since the beginning of the year, about 40 thousand inspections have been carried out in Russia, inspectors have identified more than 42 thousand motorists with signs of intoxication.

The traffic police also urged Russians to use personal transport only if absolutely necessary because of the difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, before the trip “to think about its expediency and make a final decision, weighing all the arguments for and against.”

This year, on the occasion of National Unity Day, the days off were from 4 to 7 November. At the same time, against the background of an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 throughout the country, from October 30 to November 7, a non-working day regime is in effect. Regional authorities can start this period earlier or extend it. This decision has already been made by four subjects: Novgorod, Tomsk, Chelyabinsk and Kursk regions.