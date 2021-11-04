“True Detective” star Alexandra Daddario showed a beautiful figure on the beach

Alexandra Daddario most often plays the role of beach beauties. The other day, the paparazzi noticed her in Hawaii – in her element: the star of the popular films “Rescuers Malibu” and “True Detective” came out of the ocean after diving.

By the way, the 34-year-old actress looked amazing in a black bikini. The swimsuit top looked like a sports bra. The black-haired beauty emerged from the water smoothly and beautifully, demonstrating her ideal figure. The celebrity squinted slightly in the sun. The wet hair was slicked back. In her hands she held fins and a swimming mask.

It turns out that it was no coincidence that Daddario was in Hawaii: now she is filming a small series “White Lotus”. The events unfold in a tropical resort, where interesting stories take place with the guests and staff of the hotel.

Recall that Alexandra has become popular not so long ago. The first years of her career, the star of the screens starred only in episodic roles of far from the most popular films. In “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief,” she got the role of Annabeth Chase, but success never came. Daddario didn’t know what to do. She was unemployed for over two years. Unexpectedly, she received an invitation to the HBO series “True Detective”. For a celebrity, this serial film was a real breakthrough. Especially the attention of the audience was attracted by the explicit scenes with the filming partner Woody Harrelson.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Veronika Alpatova