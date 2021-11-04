Turkish police investigate social media gossip about President Erdogan’s health

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan received foreign ambassadors in Ankara on Wednesday

Turkish police have launched an investigation into 30 people accused of spreading disinformation about the health of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The day before, a wave of posts about Erdogan with the hashtag #olmus – “died” swept through the Turkish segment of social networks.

Companions of the Turkish president responded to this wave with recordings and videos proving that Erdogan’s health is all right.

Another wave of gossip about the health of 67-year-old Erdogan was generated by two videos that appeared on social networks and the cancellation of the trip of the Turkish leader to the climate summit in Glasgow.

In one of the videos, Erdogan walks on the shoulder of an aide at the G20 summit in Rome this weekend.

