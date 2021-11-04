Turkish police investigate social media gossip about President Erdogan’s health

6 hours ago

Photo author, Anadolu Agency Photo caption, Recep Tayyip Erdogan received foreign ambassadors in Ankara on Wednesday

Turkish police have launched an investigation into 30 people accused of spreading disinformation about the health of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The day before, a wave of posts about Erdogan with the hashtag #olmus – “died” swept through the Turkish segment of social networks.

Companions of the Turkish president responded to this wave with recordings and videos proving that Erdogan’s health is all right.

Another wave of gossip about the health of 67-year-old Erdogan was generated by two videos that appeared on social networks and the cancellation of the trip of the Turkish leader to the climate summit in Glasgow.

In one of the videos, Erdogan walks on the shoulder of an aide at the G20 summit in Rome this weekend.

Erdogan at the last moment canceled a trip to the climate summit in Glasgow, which brought together leaders from almost all countries of the world, explaining that Scotland allegedly failed to meet his security requirements.

On Wednesday, Erdogan attended several events in Ankara to mark the 19th anniversary of the coming to power of his Justice and Development Party.

“The boss has arrived from Istanbul to Ankara. He is perfectly healthy,” party member Ahmet Hamdi amli tweeted.

The head of Erdogan’s press service, Fahrettin Altun, posted on Twitter a short video in which the president gets out of his car and walks unaided.

“Trust your friend, fear the enemy,” Altun signed this video.

True, Erdogan’s gait in this video cannot be called cheerful and energetic – but it is also impossible to draw any conclusions about his health.

Rumors about Erdogan’s health problems are constantly circulating in Turkey, which is facilitated by the fact that official information about the president’s condition is hardly given to the public.

In 2011, Erdogan underwent colon surgery – according to the surgeon, he had polyps removed – and this was officially reported, and after that Erdogan repeatedly rejected suggestions that he had cancer. But the public knows nothing more about his health.

Last month, in response to another wave of rumors about the president’s condition, his press office released a video of him playing basketball.

In addition to the G20 summit in Rome, Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently flew on a three-day tour of Africa.