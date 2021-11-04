UK first approved covid pills in the world | News from Germany about Europe | DW

The UK became the first country in the world to approve the use of Lagevrio (Molnupiravir), a pill for COVID-19, a drug developed by American pharmaceutical companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The drug has been shown to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at increased risk of developing a serious illness, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency reported on Thursday, November 4.

In turn, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced the country’s historic day and indicated that the kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve an antiviral drug that can be used at home against COVID-19. ” to provide certified medicine to patients.

Molnupiravir tablets should be started immediately after a positive test

Molnupiravir, a drug developed by Merck & Co with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat coronavirus infection, works by blocking a specific enzyme that the virus needs to replicate its DNA.

If possible, the medication in tablet form should be started as soon as possible after a positive test for coronavirus, but no later than five days after the onset of symptoms. By the end of this year, Merck plans to produce ten million doses of the drug, in 2022 – another 20 million doses.

