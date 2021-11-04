UK was the first in the world to approve a drug for the treatment of COVID at home :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Ariana Cubillos / AP



The UK became the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 drug called molnupiravir. It is reported by the British Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Molnupiravir is available in capsules, while other EU or US-certified drugs are administered intravenously. The drug will be marketed in the UK under the brand name Lagevrio. The agency emphasizes its effectiveness and safety, pointing out that the drug helps to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization among patients in whom the disease is mild or moderate with a high risk of complications.

In the group of people who are susceptible to such a development of events, the regulator included those suffering from obesity and diabetes mellitus, heart disease and patients over the age of 60.

According to clinical trials, referred to by the regulator, Lagevrio is most effective in the early stages of the disease. For this reason, the agency advised to start taking the drug as early as possible after a person has tested positive for COVID-19 or within five days after the first symptoms appear. The regulator warned that Lagervio cannot replace vaccinations.