https://ria.ru/20211104/strategiya-1757688125.html

Ukraine and the United States to sign a new strategic partnership charter

Ukraine and the USA will sign a new charter of strategic partnership – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

Ukraine and the United States to sign a new strategic partnership charter

Ukraine and the United States will hold a meeting of the Strategic Partnership Commission in Washington on November 10, during which a new charter of strategic partnership will be signed … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T11: 35

2021-11-04T11: 35

2021-11-04T11: 35

in the world

USA

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

anthony blinken

Dmitry Kuleba

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156084/08/1560840891_0:820:461_1920x0_80_0_0_bbf4cc5b93d7ddf3893e8b1d12436653.jpg

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine and the United States will hold a meeting of the Strategic Partnership Commission in Washington on November 10, during which a new charter for strategic partnership will be signed, Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Biden said at a briefing on Thursday. September we agreed to intensify the work of the Strategic Partnership Commission. “Strengthening the strategic partnership with the United States, especially in the security sphere, is one of the key priorities of our foreign policy strategy. Today I am pleased to announce that on November 10, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and I will hold a meeting of the Strategic Partnership Commission in Washington. Ukraine-USA, where we will sign a new charter of strategic partnership, “Kuleba said. According to him, the new charter is a practical document that will meet the joint challenges facing Ukraine and the United States, create a framework for the further development of relations between the two countries, strengthen unity o “in the conditions of Russian aggression”, will give rise to the deepening of bilateral relations. Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated against the background of the situation in Donbass after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. In January 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a statement in which the Russian Federation is called the “aggressor country”. Russia denies the accusations of the Ukrainian side and calls them unacceptable. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.

https://ria.ru/20211104/nato-1757681279.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156084/08/1560840891_64►:805:556_1920x0_80_0_0_1e9ee40627f97a7fce0d914d13323510.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, ukrainian foreign ministry, anthony blinken, dmitry kuleba