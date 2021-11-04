Ukraine declared the failure of the fight against the Russian language

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. There is almost no Russian language left in Ukraine, but surzhik is present everywhere – the so-called "Ukrainian Russian". This statement was made by the language ombudsman Taras Kremin on the air of the Internet radio "Voice FM". In his opinion, the Russian-speaking population of the country is "Russified Ukrainians". "If we talk about Ukrainian Russian, then this is a surzhik. This is a surzhik, which is used, including by Russified citizens of Ukraine," he said. In Ukraine, since 2019, there has been a law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language", which provides for the use of exclusively national language in almost all spheres of life. Domestic conflicts regularly occur in the country in this regard. The Constitutional Court found that the law violates the linguistic rights of national minorities, and any encroachment on its legal status threatens the national security of the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, noted that the common cultural heritage of Russia and Ukraine cannot be divided and there is no need.

04:13 04.11.2021 (updated: 05:16 04.11.2021)

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. There is almost no Russian language left in Ukraine, but surzhik is present everywhere – the so-called “Ukrainian Russian”. This statement was made by the language ombudsman Taras Kremin on the air of the Internet radio “Voice FM”.

In his opinion, the Russian-speaking population of the country is “Russified Ukrainians”. “If we talk about Ukrainian Russian, then this is a surzhik. This is a surzhik, which is used, including by Russified citizens of Ukraine,” he said.

In Ukraine, since 2019, the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language” has been in force, which provides for the use of exclusively the national language in almost all spheres of life. Domestic conflicts over this issue regularly occur in the country.

The Constitutional Court found that the law violates the linguistic rights of national minorities, and any encroachment on its legal status threatens the country’s national security.

Reproduction of painting by artist F.A. Moller Nikolay Vasilyevich Gogol - RIA Novosti, 1920, 30.10.2021
October 30, 01:50 AM

In Ukraine, they said that Gogol was “driven crazy” by the Russian language

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, noted that the common cultural heritage of Russia and Ukraine cannot be divided and there is no need to.

