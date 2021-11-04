Ukrainian Ombudsman asked to rename the city of Luch and Tranquility :: Society :: RBC

He said that many Ukrainians complain to him about settlements with “Russian-language names.” The Ombudsman asked the local government to rename them in accordance with the decommunization law

Photo: Taras Kremin / Facebook



The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language in Ukraine Taras Kremin asked local authorities to rename the settlements with “Russian-language names.” These include the cities of Luch, Pervomaisk and Spokostanie. He said this on the air of “Ukrainian Radio”, according to the website of the Ombudsman.

“Today I signed several dozen appeals to the heads of local government bodies with a request to bring the names of settlements in line with the spelling, standards of the state language and the requirements of the law,” Kremin said.

Kremin refers to the Ukrainian law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and National Socialist (Nazi) Totalitarian Regimes”, which has been in force in Ukraine since 2015. In particular, he justifies the change of geographical names.

The Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language noted that he receives many complaints from Ukrainians. According to him, people are unhappy that

a number of settlements “are Russian-speaking and do not comply with the rules and norms of Ukrainian spelling.”