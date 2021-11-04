Union in Heaven – Business – Kommersant

Minsk’s proposal to respond to the country’s potential disconnection from the global aviation data system by creating a unified aviation administration for Belarus and Russia, according to industry participants, will not lead to the desired result. Its implementation may take a decade, while this idea is not even discussed in the relevant departments, sources say to Kommersant. And the main question is Moscow’s readiness for such a maneuver.

The statements of the Belarusian aviation authorities about the possible unification of the aviation regulators of Russia and Belarus against the background of the threat of Minsk falling under European sanctions look premature for the Russian aviation unit, say experts and sources in relevant departments interviewed by Kommersant.

Artem Sikorsky, Director of the Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport of Belarus, announced at a press conference in Minsk today about the proposal to create a unified aviation administration in the Eurasian Economic Union or the Union State. He called the emergence of such a body relevant in the light of “a collective response to aviation extremism emanating from our Western partners.” On November 12, the International Civil Aviation Organization, according to TASS, may consider the final decision on the incident with the Ryanair plane landing in Minsk (see Kommersant on May 24).

According to Mr. Sikorsky, the Belarusian state enterprise for air navigation services of air traffic “Belaeronavigatsia” is preparing for a potential disconnection from the global air data system.

According to the representative of the Ministry of Transport of Belarus, the new united aviation structure, by analogy with the European Aviation Safety Agency, should become “a regulator of both aviation security issues and admission to the market and creation of equal conditions for all air carriers” (quoted by Interfax).

The idea of ​​uniting the organization of airspace with the Russian side has not been discussed for the past few years, say several sources of Kommersant in the industry. According to them, the project to create an international air navigation system “Vostok” (MAS) was finally frozen by 2019. It was discussed for about 15 years and assumed the creation of an interstate navigation system of the Russian Federation, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan. The equipment was to be dealt with by the structures of the Almaz-Antey concern.

“The project remained on paper, and there is no progress on it: the Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency has not raised this issue since 2019,” says another source in the industry.

According to a source familiar with the preparation of the IAS Vostok project, the main difficulty was the issue of co-financing the project by its participants: “The story is expensive – the Russian Federation and Belarus alone did not and will not finance it, but they could not agree with other countries in 2016. This seems even more unlikely after the pandemic. ” In addition, there are a number of political and technical difficulties, he says, “and the task of eliminating them has not even been posed in recent years.”

The Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency did not answer Kommersant’s questions. The State Air Traffic Management Corporation declined to comment.

From a legal point of view, the joint aviation regulation of the two countries can be dictated and justified by the logic of the creation of the Union State, says Fedor Borisov, an expert at the Institute for Transport Economics and Transport Policy of the Higher School of Economics. However, according to him, the process may drag on for decades and the calculation of the Belarusian aviation authorities to quickly bypass the sanctions by integrating with the Russian Federation is hardly realistic.

At the same time, the world practice is the opposite: regulatory issues are usually dealt with by national authorities, and the European Aviation Safety Agency is rather an exception to the rule. “In Europe, the movement to unite regulators has been going on for several decades, and the existence of the SESAR program, which is aimed at uniting the European sky, does not cancel the powers of aviation regulators in other countries,” he emphasizes.

Mr. Borisov considers it quite obvious that no one will seriously consider the prospects of refusing to fly over Russia.

“Here we need to understand whether Russia will be ready to accept the risks associated with the integration process, as well as to carry out colossal work to create a new supranational body and determine what powers will be delegated to it,” he believes.

The Belarusian Ministry of Transport also admits that in the event of a ban on the leasing of foreign-made aircraft for Belavia, the carrier “will switch to the use of Russian aircraft.” At the moment, the EU is discussing the introduction of sanctions only in relation to the conclusion of new agreements or a ban on the continuation of existing contracts.

As noted by a Kommersant source in a Russian leasing company, in particular, Ireland is actively in favor of the first option, since a complete restriction on existing relations with Belarus could cause significant damage to the financial interests of Irish lessors.

Russian leasing companies have a theoretical opportunity to supply Belavia SSJ 100 and foreign-made aircraft to replace the existing fleet, says Oleg Panteleev, executive director of the Aviaport agency. According to him, there can be no one-time delivery, but full compensation of the fleet is unlikely to be required. “The traditional model of Belavia was the connection between Russia and Europe,” he says. “Now the West is closed to the carrier, and the need for aircraft has been significantly adjusted.”

According to Mr. Panteleev, several years are enough to restore half of Belavia’s fleet at the expense of Russian supplies, but “it’s too early to talk about the actual needs of the airline”.

At the same time, he stressed that if the decision on aviation integration is made and announced at the level of the President of the Russian Federation, implementation is possible in a “fairly quick time”.

Aigul Abdullina