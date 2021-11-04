Unsinkable Hertz: how almost bankrupt raised the value of Tesla to $ 1 trillion :: RBC Pro

At the end of October, Tesla managed to reach a capitalization of $ 1 trillion. The company’s shares rose on the back of the Hertz deal. Until recently, the car rental company filed for bankruptcy, and now plans to add 100 thousand Tesla to its fleet. What changed?

American car rental service Hertz has ordered 100 thousand Tesla. This will enable the company to offer customers the largest fleet of rental electric vehicles in North America and one of the largest in the world. The deal will bring Elon Musk’s company $ 4.2 billion.

New electric vehicles will make up more than 20% of Hertz’s global fleet. They will arrive within a year, with Tesla Model 3 sedans available for rental at the company’s offices in the United States and in some European countries from the beginning of November this year. Model 3 customers will have access to 3,000 Tesla filling stations in the US and Europe. Hertz also plans to establish an infrastructure for charging electric vehicles in the company’s divisions around the world.

The deal became the largest in the electric car market and accelerated Tesla’s capitalization to $ 1 trillion. However, soon it is worth waiting for a correction: on November 2, Elon Musk said on his Twitter that the contract has not yet been signed, and Tesla simply does not have 100 thousand electric cars – they did not have time to produce them.