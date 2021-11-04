US authorities begin to suspect Bitcoin is exacerbating climate chaos

The New York State Assembly heard testimony from four Cornell University scientists in four different disciplines on the climate impact of Bitcoin mining. Scientists were categorical: it was time to tie up with bitcoin in the most rigid way, otherwise it would have an extremely negative impact on the United States’ commitment to carbon neutrality.

In the state of New York, entrepreneurs plan to reopen five natural gas power plants for bitcoin mining. To reassure the public and stay within the state’s decarbonization program, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% compared to 1990 levels, entrepreneurs are promising to build 17 MW solar power plants in the north of the state. Solar farms will allegedly reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 18% and the state’s Climate Leadership and Protection Act (CLCPA) will be enforced.

According to scientists, in the north of the state there are no conditions to achieve such a level of solar generation and it will, at best, reduce emissions by 2.5%. If all five former power plants in upstate New York are allowed to resume operations for cryptocurrency operations using natural gas, the researchers said the estimated annual emissions could exceed 18 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, or more than 8% of the target. New York State by 2030 of 250 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Scientists urge lawmakers not to follow the lead of miners and not consider Bitcoin as a reliable or promising payment instrument. “Bitcoin has not met its stated goal, – said one of the learned speakers. – It is a very unstable medium of exchange. Moreover, the Bitcoin network cannot handle a large volume of transactions and is relatively slow to process transactions. Ironically, bitcoin has become what it shouldn’t have become, namely a speculative financial asset. “

However, scientists are calling for the separation of blockchain and cryptocurrency mining based on proof-of-work technologies (proof of work). If you do not use extremely energy-intensive proof-of-work processes, then the blockchain has the right to life and will be useful in many areas.