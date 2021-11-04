Venezuelan President promised to facilitate international investigation of crimes against humanity in the republic

We are talking about the torture and murder of opposition supporters that took place several years ago.

The Venezuelan leadership has signed an agreement with the International Criminal Court, which should guarantee effective cooperation and dialogue. This was announced by President Nicholas Maduro, adding that his state does not share the decision of the prosecutor Karim Khan to start a new phase of the investigation, but respects him.

In turn, the ICC representative himself has spent several days in the republic. He asked for a place to work for his office and promised to be skeptical about any attempts to politicize his activities.

The reason for this investigation was allegations of illegal arrests, the use of excessive force and torture during the suppression of anti-government protests in Venezuela in 2017.

Karim Khan became the chief prosecutor of the ICC in February this year. His predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, believed that there were already sufficient grounds to accuse the Venezuelan security forces of crimes against humanity.

During the suppression of the 2017 protests, at least 120 people were killed and several thousand more injured.