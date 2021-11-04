Volkswagen showed almost the final version of the electric minivan ID.BUZZ

The appearance of the ID.BUZZ electric minivan was first demonstrated by the Volkswagen concern back in 2017, but as the pace of electrification of the model range accelerates, its production date has been shifted from 2023 to 2022. At least, this was the date named by the representatives of the concern during yesterday’s broadcast after a cursory demonstration of the updated design of the electric vehicle.

ID.BUZZ prototypes have repeatedly flashed on the streets of European cities during the testing phase, but their appearance was camouflaged. In addition, running prototypes are often made using circumvention technologies and do not give a complete picture of the appearance of serial cars. Compared to the 2018 concept, ID.BUZZ’s redesigned design has given up on flirting with retro motifs in the door pillars and side glazing. Though hidden by camouflage, the glazing of the new version demonstrates the visual structural unity of the elements.

The lighting equipment is clearer, since at this stage of preparation for serial production it should already get a completed look. It is believed that ID.BUZZ will be based on the longest version of the scalable MEB platform with a wheelbase of 3300 mm, which is very convenient for such a body form factor. Unlike cars with internal combustion engines, electric vehicles do not need a lot of space inside the wheelbase of power units, so engineers and designers have the opportunity to space the axles closer to the edges of the body, reducing overhangs without taking away useful space in the cabin.

Rumors attribute the presence of traction batteries with a capacity of up to 111 kWh and a power reserve of up to 600 km to the older configurations of ID.BUZZ. Implementing four-wheel drive with electric motors on each axle is also not difficult. The production of minivans is planned to be established in Germany and the USA, simultaneously with the passenger versions, both cargo and cargo-passenger versions will be offered, as is customary in this family of Volkswagen models. The company has already tested equipment for automatic control of the machine on running prototypes. Automated versions of ID.BUZZ will have to hit the roads of Munich in 2025 to serve private and commercial customers. The official debut of the serial version of ID.BUZZ, judging by yesterday’s statements by representatives of the auto concern, is scheduled for early 2022.