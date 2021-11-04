Volkswagen unveils ID.5 – electric coupe-crossover with a range of more than 500 km

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the ID.5 electric coupe-crossover, which will go on sale in the European region next year. The appearance of this car was the next step of the company on the way to a complete rejection of the production of vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Volkswagen will launch three versions of the new crossover: Pro and Pro Performance with a single electric motor on the rear axle, as well as the most advanced version of the ID.5 GTX with a pair of electric powertrains located on the front and rear axles. The total engine power in the latter case is 300 horsepower, the acceleration time to 100 km / h is 6.2 s, and the cruising range will be 480 km. The ID.5 Pro Performance version will be powered by a 204 hp engine. and an acceleration time to hundreds of 8.4 s, and the Pro version will receive a 174-horsepower unit and an acceleration time of 10.4 s. Both Pro versions will receive batteries that provide a range of approximately 520 km.

At first glance, the ID.5 looks indistinguishable from the previously unveiled ID.4 electric vehicle, but a closer look reveals key differences. So ID.5 is slightly shorter than ID.4. In addition, the bumper, door panels and roof of the car are made slightly differently.

The rest of the novelty is a coupe version of the ID.4. Note that the ID.4 crossover became the first Volkswagen vehicle based on the universal modular MEB platform. The novelty, accordingly, uses the same platform.

According to the manufacturer, ID.5 includes support for receiving updates “over the air”, as well as the Car2X communication system, which is able to detect threats at a distance of up to 800 meters and warn the driver about them. As for charging, using the bundled 11 kW ID.Charger, the ID.5 battery can be charged in about 7.5 hours. The cost of the new Volkswagen electric car has not been announced.