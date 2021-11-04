Voronezh residents wrote 900 complaints about forced work in lockdown

Since the start of the lockdown, the labor inspectorate has received about 900 written complaints about being forced to work on non-working days. Most of the requests are from employees of the service sector, industrial and resource supplying enterprises. All of them will be checked.

The hotline specialists process more than 1000 calls a day, clarify the information and explain to the employee whether the actions of his manager are really illegal. The fact is that employers can themselves determine how many employees should be on the spot. If the organization is allowed to work on lockdown, the boss can call any number of subordinates.

– If employees have doubts or have questions, they can contact us. We will consider their appeals, in the prescribed manner we will give the citizen an answer. Plus, we will transfer the data to the headquarters so that raids can be carried out, – says Ivan Yatskikh, head of the state labor inspectorate of the Voronezh region.

Earlier, Voronezh residents were told where to complain about being forced to work in lockdown. and also noted that for a call to work during self-isolation, managers are required to prepare a local order or order.