Warsaw demanded an explanation from Belarus because of the “invasion” of armed people into the territory of Poland

Warsaw demanded an explanation from Belarus in connection with the “invasion” of armed people into the territory of Poland, writes Reuters.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of November 1-2 in Poland, about 300 meters from the border with Belarus. Polish soldiers spotted three uniformed men armed with long-barreled weapons. According to a representative of the Polish security services, “having met the Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and left in the direction of Belarus.”

During a meeting with Charge d’Affaires of Belarus Alexander Chesnovsky, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Piotr Wawzhik announced the sending of a note of protest to the Foreign Ministry of Belarus.

The Polish diplomat stressed that “the actions taken by the Belarusian authorities in recent weeks bear more and more obvious signs of a deliberate escalation.”

Poland, like Lithuania and Latvia, faced a migration crisis this summer. The authorities imposed a state of emergency along the border, and a decision was made to build a capital fence on the border with Belarus. Currently, a temporary barbed wire fence has been installed on the border of Belarus and Poland. In October, about 70 migrants tried to break through the border fence.

The border guards of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland believe that the authorities of Belarus are involved in this, which for money deliver refugees to Minsk with the help of a state travel company, and then bring them to the border.

In a resolution on the situation in Belarus, the European Parliament called on the EU to adopt the fifth package of sanctions. The EU Ambassador to Belarus Dirk Schuebel said that the new restrictive measures will be directed primarily against persons and companies responsible for transporting migrants. According to DW, the fifth package is expected to be adopted in November.