WD My Passport died quietly: ammo1 – LiveJournal

The funky yellow 2TB external hard drive suddenly stopped responding. All information, of course, became inaccessible.

I don’t know how external drives from other manufacturers are made (I really hope that there is a regular SATA drive and a SATA-USB adapter), but WD has a drive inside the boxes of external drives with a USB interface.

What I always feared happened – USB stopped working. The disk itself is spinning and for sure all the information on it is intact, but it is impossible to read it.

Fortunately, there was nothing of value on this disc. I used it for a semi-automatic backup from a network drive (plug it in and the synchronization process starts itself).

The disc was produced in 2017, the warranty has already expired.

I am currently using six external drives. Four Seagate Backup Plus 2 TB, one Seagate Backup Plus 1 TB and Toshiba Canvio Ready 4 TB. Seagates are much older than the deceased WD and are still alive, Toshiba just unpacked yesterday.

Moral: remember that any information stored on hard drives (either external or internal), SSD drives, flash drives and memory cards can be lost at any second. Never keep valuable information (especially family photo archives) in one copy. Ideally, you have two copies of all important information on your media and a third in the cloud.

