Next week, November 10, Ukraine and the United States will sign a new strategic partnership charter in Washington. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba. According to him, strengthening relations with the United States, especially in the field of security, is among the key priorities of Kiev’s foreign policy strategy. However, representatives of Ukrainian political circles, in an interview with RT, recalled that Kiev did not receive any significant advantages from signing a similar document in 2008. In turn, analysts believe that the charter will mark not a parity partnership, but Ukraine’s subordination to the American political course.

Ukraine and the United States next week will sign a new charter on strategic partnership, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said. According to him, this will happen at a meeting of the bilateral commission, which will be held on November 10 in Washington.

“Strengthening the strategic partnership with the United States, especially in the security area, is one of the key priorities of our foreign policy strategy. Today I am pleased to announce that on November 10, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and I will hold a meeting of the Ukraine-US Strategic Partnership Commission in Washington, where we will sign a new strategic partnership charter, “Kuleba said at a briefing broadcast on Facebook.

According to the minister, this charter will meet the joint challenges facing the United States and Ukraine. In addition, the document will determine the further development of relations between Kiev and Washington, will give rise to the deepening of their bilateral ties, and will also strengthen unity “in the face of Russian aggression,” Kuleba said.

However, a RT source in the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry explained that this charter is a framework document and does not impose obligations on Washington to provide Kiev with any specific assistance.

“Her task is to emphasize that the United States and Ukraine are strengthening cooperation. But in fact, no one obliges American partners to provide Ukraine with weapons, loans or facilitate NATO membership. It is clear that the charter is presented almost as a victory for Ukrainian diplomacy. But what practical benefit will the country receive from this document? Perhaps, everything will end with verbal statements of support, ”the official said.

Partnership without obligation

During his speech, Dmitry Kuleba recalled that the Strategic Partnership Commission is resuming its work after several years of interruption. He called this fact the embodiment of the agreements between Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky, reached during the visit of the Ukrainian leader to Washington in early September.

“Ukrainian diplomacy systematically develops the achievements of the President’s September visit to the United States, during which our countries signed 20 mutually beneficial documents in the spheres of economy, security and energy,” the head of the republic’s foreign ministry said.

According to Kuleba, Washington’s readiness for a new stage of strategic partnership indicates that Ukraine enjoys trust and is one of the key partners of the United States in Europe.

The diplomat also said that the meeting of the commission will discuss issues of Ukraine’s defense, countering “Russian aggression”, strengthening energy security, attracting American investments and other topics. According to him, 2021 will be a new starting point in relations between Kiev and Washington.

“We have left behind the period of turbulence, now we are systematically working to strengthen and deepen our strategic partnership,” Kuleba is convinced.

In turn, a RT source in the Servant of the People party believes that the upcoming signing of the charter will strengthen not the parity cooperation between the two countries, but Washington’s direct influence on Ukrainian politics.

“The United States is increasing its influence in Ukraine: local officials will do what they are told in Washington. The Charter is another document designed for this purpose. Zelensky wants to win the election for the second time and hopes that the support of his American partners will help him in this, ”the MP said.

The United States and Ukraine have already signed a similar charter – back in 2008, during the administration of George W. Bush. Only Kiev did not receive any preferences from signing it, recalled an RT source in the Batkivshchyna party.

“How did she help keep Crimea, prevent a war in Donbass, or build a strong army? As far as I remember, no one gave more money either, so – a couple of billion, and that’s it. But Zelenskiy needs “peremogi”, so his entourage is trying not to reform the country, but to sign various documents that do not affect anything. So it will be this time, “- said the interlocutor of RT.

The Ukrainian government does not share Kuleba’s optimism either. An RT source at the Ministry of Economy noted that, despite the statements of the Foreign Minister, it will not be possible to attract new investments from the United States to the country after the meeting of this commission.

“Investors look at the working conditions in the state, but they leave much to be desired. What normal entrepreneur will bring money to the country if his business can be taken away by the decision of paid courts? Or what new technologies can be provided to Ukraine if officials steal on everything that is possible? Whoever you call to account – everywhere is a mutual guarantee, ”the official explained.

Friendship against

Recall that at the September talks with Zelensky, the American leader announced the intensification of the activities of the Commission on Strategic Partnership between the United States and Ukraine and in other areas of cooperation with Kiev.

“We are also creating a new strategic defense legal framework and a new $ 60 million security assistance package, as well as initiating a new energy and climate dialogue to help Ukraine diversify its energy supplies while supporting our climate goals related to global warming, ”Biden said.

The partnership between Washington and Kiev, the US president added, will become even stronger, as Ukraine and America “have a similar value system.”

“The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression, as well as our support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” Biden said.

Later, Dmitry Kuleba interpreted his words as saying that Kiev will never be left “alone with Russia.”

However, the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov, commenting on this speech of the US President, then called his statements “protocol phrases.”

In turn, the Kremlin expressed regret that Washington and Kiev are going to build friendly relations primarily to confront Moscow. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

“We drew attention to the fact that the Russian topic was high on the agenda of the US-Ukrainian talks. Unfortunately, mostly with a minus sign. And rather, to put it simply, it is about the Ukrainian-American friendship against Russia. That is, they are not friends for themselves, but against Russia. This, too, can only cause regret, ”said Peskov.

Political analyst Alexander Dudchak, in an interview with RT, also expressed the opinion that the new charter, which will be signed by Kiev and Washington, will strengthen not partnership, but Ukraine’s dependence on the American political course.

“What strategic partnership can a cowboy and a horse have? There is nothing new here: the US will continue to use Ukraine for geopolitical purposes. Tensions will remain, the end of the conflict in Donbass is not planned, and the Americans are directly involved in this – they supply weapons and inspire the colonial Kiev administration for further action, ”the political scientist said.

He added that Washington is not worried about anything other than its own interests.

“If it is profitable for them, they will surrender their partners. And even then the partners should be on equal terms and their interests should be respected equally. However, the United States will be the last to worry about Ukraine’s interests, ”Dudchak said.

According to Vladimir Olenchenko, senior researcher at the Center for European Studies, IMEMO RAN, the signing of this charter will mean the “final subordination” of Ukraine to Washington.

“All those priorities that Kuleba listed are not the interests of Ukraine, they are the interests of the United States of America. They dictate their will, they determine and decide where, what and how it will be for Ukraine. This is not a strategic partnership, but a strategic subordination. In fact, Ukraine admits that it is subordinate to the US strategy and undertakes obligations to fulfill their interests and tasks, ”the political scientist said.

There is no answer to the question of what exactly Ukraine gets from such integration into the American sphere of influence, Olenchenko stressed.

“Ukraine gets absolutely nothing, except that it declares its readiness to carry out tasks that interest Washington and meet American interests. Therefore, this charter is hypocrisy on the part of the United States, and on the part of Ukraine it is naivety, or stupidity, or both, “added the interlocutor of RT.

Only a separate political group, represented by the administration of the current president of Ukraine, benefits from this agreement, Olenchenko explained.

“For the Zelenskiy administration, this is a matter of self-preservation – to survive in the internal political struggle in Ukraine, highlighting Zelenskiy’s closeness to the United States, and to enlist the support of the American administration. For Ukraine, nothing can be seen there. At the same time, the rivals of the current president understand that all sorts of Zelenskiy, Kuleby and Danilov are just trying to gain a foothold in power, “the expert concluded.