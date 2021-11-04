What is known about the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the candidacy of the new Minister of Defense, proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The military department will be headed by the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for “Reintegration” of Donbass Alexei Reznikov. He will replace Andrei Taran in this post, who resigned at his own request.

Alexey Reznikov is a lawyer, studied at the Ivan Franko Lviv State University, has no military education. Born June 18, 1966 in Lviv. In 2008 he became a deputy of the Kiev City Council. In 2014, he became Deputy Mayor-Secretary of the Kiev City Council, in 2016 he was elected to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Kiev City State Administration.

From September 2019 to May 2020, Alexey Reznikov was a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the contact group on Donbass. In March 2020, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, in charge of negotiations on Donbass.

According to press reports, he is an active supporter of Western Ukrainian ideology. Made a proposal to place an American missile defense system on the territory of Ukraine. According to experts, it will pursue a course towards closer contacts with NATO and the Pentagon.

Known for his statements in which he compared Donbass with a “cancerous tumor” that must be “either amputated or treated.”

Earlier, the plenipotentiary representative of Russia in the Contact Group for Donbass, Boris Gryzlov, said that Ukraine had entered a deadlock in negotiations.