what prices will we see in November – Ministry of Finance

Bitcoin: new level – $ 98 thousand

Several news items have contributed to Bitcoin’s success. The first is data on inflation in the United States, which in September turned out to be the highest in the last 30 years (5.4% on an annualized basis). This made investors flee to defensive assets again. So, after the publication of the inflation report, gold added 2% per day, again approaching the $ 1,800 mark.

Part of the funds went to the crypto market: bitcoin is gradually taking over the role of an asset, which is used for protection during a period of active price growth.

“Biden and the US Federal Government need inflation to stave off another depression. Inflation erodes the incomes of the poor. Inflation makes the rich richer. Biden and the feds are corrupt. Get ready for economic collapse and new depression. Be smart. Buy gold, silver and bitcoins, ”wrote Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling book“ Rich Dad Poor Dad, ”commenting on the events.

The largest US bank JPMorgan believes that bitcoin is increasingly competing with gold for the attention of investors.

“The resurgence of inflation concerns among investors in September-October 2021 appears to have renewed interest in using bitcoin as a hedge against inflation,” said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglu, strategist at JPMorgan.

The bank’s analysts have updated the forecast for the number one cryptocurrency and believe that in the long term it can grow to $ 146 thousand, which is about 130% higher than the current price (on Wednesday, Bitcoin was trading at the $ 63 thousand mark).

The second reason is market expectations for the approval of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States. First, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) entered the market. A few days after its debut, a similar ETF, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy (BTF), began trading shares on the exchange. Since the beginning of October, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been considering 4 more applications for opening such funds.

Since the launch of BITO and BTF, they have raised a record $ 1.2 billion. Bitcoin-oriented funds in Canada and Europe also recorded net capital inflows. In general, this year, the net inflow of capital into investment products related to digital assets reached $ 8.7 billion, which is 30% more than last year. Business Insider writes about this with reference to CoinShares data.

On the positive news, Bitcoin grew by 39.9% in October, updated its all-time high of over $ 67,000 and is aiming for new records. the launch of a bitcoin ETF will attract new clients. This event will definitely not go unnoticed by large investment houses, which can now collect bitcoin in their portfolios of tens and hundreds of thousands of clients, especially since the demand from the latter is growing every day.

Crypto analyst PlanB predicts that the number one cryptocurrency will close November at a level above $ 98 thousand, and in December – above $ 135 thousand. By the way, it was he who accurately predicted the behavior of the bitcoin price in August and September, and in October he missed only 3%.

The Stock-to-Flow model shows good prospects for bitcoin (the forecast is based on an estimate of stocks and was previously applied to commodities). In addition, statistics from previous years vote for further growth. Since 2013, only in 2018 and 20119 in November, bitcoin showed a decline, all other years it was in positive territory. And in 2017 and 2020, after rising in October, November showed an even larger increase in price.

“November has historically been a favorable month for the entire industry, so I think that we will not see a deep correction this month. Many analysts are confident that now there is an active consolidation of bulls, which will give the market new historical highs for the first cryptocurrency by the end of the year, ”says Gleb Kostarev, director of Binance in Eastern Europe.

Bitcoin may play against the Fed’s announcement of the beginning of winding down the anti-crisis program for the purchase of assets. The regulator announced that in November it will reduce the volume of redemption of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities by $ 15 billion – to $ 105 billion, and in December will accelerate the rate of reduction of the program to $ 90 billion.

This news will negatively affect the price of commodities and may provoke an outflow of funds from Bitcoin. Experts do not exclude a temporary correction of the number one cryptocurrency: support is worth waiting for $ 57 thousand, $ 52 thousand and $ 50 thousand. But this will still speak of the preservation of the upward trend in the global perspective.

Ethereum: $ 8K by the end of the year

Bitcoin’s rise gave a positive impetus for altcoins. Ethereum also updated its all-time high at $ 4400. Moreover, this moment in terms of growth rates overtook bitcoin in October, having risen in price by 42.9% (analytical report ForkLog for October).

Analysts attribute this to increased user activity, as evidenced by the increase in active addresses. Investors are attracted to the coin by at least two circumstances. First, ether behaves like a deflationary asset – more coins are burned than mined. For example, over 700 coins worth over $ 3 billion have been destroyed since August.

Secondly, the first Altair update on the Ethereum 2.0 network was successfully completed, which is facilitating the transition to low fees and fast transactions.

If Bitcoin continues to grow, then, according to analysts, in the first half of November it is worth waiting for the growth of Ethereum to $ 5 thousand. Sergey Zhdanov, COO EXMO.

So far, everything speaks about the reality of such a forecast. On Wednesday, November 3, the price of the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization reached $ 4,639, updating its all-time high. The price was pushed up by the announcement of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) about the launch of micro-futures on the basis of “ether”.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe that by the end of the year this altcoin may rise in price to $ 8 thousand. The main reason, they say, is inflation in the United States, which does not intend to slow down.

The best altcoins of October

The top 2 cryptocurrency gave a signal to start the altcoin season. Often, movements in altcoins are centered around one specific sector of tokens, such as a coin meme or decentralized financial protocols. But now the growth is shown by coins from different sectors, which gives reason to talk about the season of altcoins.

Of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization (according to CoinMarketCap), the following three coins saw the biggest gains last month.

1. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – plus 940%

In October, the coin entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. This happened after after the tweet of Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy. While Musk says he doesn’t own or promote SHIB, the photo posted was enough to create buzz around the coin.

Since then, a campaign on Change.org to include Shiba Inu on the list of popular crypto broker Robinhood has garnered nearly 400,000 signatures. Speculation on SHIB listing has skyrocketed.

2. Decentraland (MANA) – plus 400%

Decentraland is a virtual living environment using the Ethereum blockchain. On October 30, the cost of the token of this MANA platform, for which you can buy virtual real estate, updated its all-time high at $ 4.9. Growth picked up at the end of the month when Facebook announced plans to create a metaverse. Since Decentraland is among the leading projects in this area.

3. Secret (SCRT) – plus 389%

SCRT is the proprietary coin of the Secret Network decentralized network, the first blockchain with the preservation of the confidentiality of smart contracts. Secret Network allows developers to create applications that prevent unauthorized access.

Secret rose in October on expectations of a Supernova protocol update that will connect the Secret Network to Cosmos (ATOM). This integration will allow Secret Network to position itself as the privacy hub for the entire cryptocurrency.

The protocol update is scheduled for November 9th. Experts predict further growth of the coin this month as well.

Promising altcoins of November

“Forecasts for the cryptocurrency market for November are moderately optimistic. The deteriorating situation in the world due to the pandemic and potential risks for all economies will be the reason for the increase in demand for cryptocurrencies. Investors are looking for a reason to continue the rally in the main cryptocurrency market instruments, ”says Anzhey Kovalchuk, Chief Cryptocurrency Strategist at TomiEx.

Among the altcoins that can show the best profitability in November, analysts name three tokens – Polkadot, Curve Finance and Chainlink.

Polkadot (DOT)

The coin is already near the maximum price value, but is ready to break through the “ceiling” and move on. On November 11, auctions for parachains will start (a way of distributing slots in the Polkadot network. Thanks to this, DOT holders can vote for their favorite projects). These auctions will run until early next year. At these events, the token can grow virtually without stopping.

Polkadot Is an internal token of a project of the same name, which aims to create the decentralized Internet of the future (Web 3.0). It is interoperable with other blockchains and allows the creation of smart contracts and new blockchains.

Curve Finance (CRV)

In the last week of October, CRV rose 65%, ranking third in terms of profitability. Decentralized finance (DeFi) analysts and investors attribute the latest CRV rally to two main factors: its tokenomics and the rapid growth of its yield optimization protocol. This price trend is projected to continue in November.

Curve Finance Is a decentralized trading platform for exchanging cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The exchange has issued its own CRV governance tokens, which allow holders to participate in the development of the project.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is now well-deservedly criticized for overreacting to the crypto market recovery. However, this is a temporary phenomenon: the project is a leading blockchain oracle (an agent that finds and confirms real events and transfers this data to the blockchain to use smart contracts) and all platforms want to work with it, including Ethereum, Solana, Cardano and others. …

For example, the international news agency Associated Press became a new user of Chainlink. Whales have accumulated 25% of LINK tokens in their wallets, which suggests that large investors believe in growth.

Chainlink Is the first network of decentralized oracles between blockchains and smart contracts, among its partners is the Swift payment system. Also, the coin is in the portfolio of the Grayscale investment fund.

The Ministry of Finance does not provide investment advice. The material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.