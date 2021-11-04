What to do when pain between the shoulder blades excruciates

What to do if pain between the shoulder blades worries? In the program “On the Most Important”, the doctor and presenter Sergei Agapkin showed a special exercise with a ball.

“When we lie down on it, the ball presses on the thoracic spine and on the ribs. That is, in fact, it seems to perform massage movements,” the doctor explains.

“Rolling” on it leads to the fact that there is a small impact on each vertebra in succession. As a result, there is a “wave”: the vertebrae are displaced relative to each other, that is, they slide.

When we synchronize this with the movement of the hands, Dr. Agapkin continues to explain, we are more active in alternating between the upper and lower parts of the thoracic region.

“In addition to the intervertebral joints, the costal-vertebral joints also begin to work, the mobility of which in people significantly decreases with age,” says Dr. Agapkin.

Thus, this exercise helps with various back pains. People of the age can also do it, just blow off a little or pick up a comfortable ball, the doctor advises.

When asked by co-host Mikhail Politseimako how often it should be done, Sergei Agapkin replied: “At least a minute in the morning and in the evening.”

