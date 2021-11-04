What will be the winter of 2021–2022 in Russia: the weather forecast for the winter 2021/2022 from the weather forecasters of the Hydrometeorological Center | 63.ru

– That is, let’s say, the average monthly, average seasonal temperature is taken. When averaged over a month, the chaotic component makes a large contribution, and less for two or three. We make a forecast, for example, for January. But we have no idea what will happen inside this month, – explains meteorologist Roman Vilfand. – This will exactly correspond to the well-known saying about “the average temperature in the hospital.”

Roman Vilfand is a Russian meteorologist, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, a member of the board of Roshydromet and the scientific and technical council of Roshydromet.

That is, the whole month can be, for example, rather warm, but due to several days of abnormal frost, the average monthly temperature will be below normal. At the same time, a similar temperature can be established in different regions, but somewhere there will be homogeneous weather, and somewhere it will consist of so-called extreme events: first abnormal heat, then abnormal cold. Forecasters cannot tell in advance.

“The atmosphere is such a substance that can theoretically be predicted by days for two weeks,” Roman Vilfand said earlier. – The chaotic component in the atmosphere in two weeks completely suppresses the so-called deterministic history. The atmosphere itself does not know what will happen in two weeks.