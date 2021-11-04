What you need to know about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt :: Heroes :: RBC Style

On November 4, Chloe Zhao’s film “The Eternals” will be released worldwide. One of the main roles in it was played by Angelina Jolie, while the star of the promo campaign of the film was the daughter of actress Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. We tell you why so much attention is riveted to her

The ex-spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children: three adopted (20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax Tien and 16-year-old Zakhara) and three biological (13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne and 15-year-old Shiloh). Since Shiloh was the couple’s first biological child, the media followed her closely since the actress’s pregnancy was announced. Because of this, Jolie had to give birth away from the distraught crowd, in Namibia, where the official authorities took unprecedented measures to protect her.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on the cover of People magazine, 2006 © people.com

Realizing the excitement surrounding the event, Brangelina (as fans called the union of Brad and Angelina) sold photos of the newborn firstborn to People and Hello! for $ 10 million, which she donated to charity. Shiloh’s pictures went down in world history as the most expensive pictures of a celebrity, and two months later the girl, without realizing it, set another record, becoming the youngest person ever immortalized in Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum.

In the 2000s, Jolie and Pitt gave the press a lot of reasons to discuss their personal lives. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2008, the actor mentioned that Shiloh, then only two years old, did not recognize her name: “She wants to be called John. John or Peter. I ask her: “Shai, maybe you want …”, and she replies: “John. I am John.” And I was like, “John, would you like some orange juice?” And she was right there, “No.”

Pax Tien, Brad, Shiloh, Maddox, and Jane and William Pitt at the 2014 Los Angeles Premiere of Unbroken © Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie, Knox, Zahara, Vivienne and Shiloh at the 2019 Los Angeles Premiere of Dumbo © Shutterstock

Pax Tien, Shiloh, Vivienne, Angelina Jolie, Zahara and Knox at the 2019 Los Angeles Premiere of Maleficent © Shutterstock

Two years later, Jolie said that her daughter is more familiar not only with a man’s name, but also with men’s clothes. “She loves tracksuits, regular suits with a tie, jacket and trousers. She wants to be a boy. So we even had to cut her hair. She likes to wear whatever the boys wear. She thinks she is one of the brothers, ”explained the actress in a conversation with Vanity Fair. She described the little girl’s style as “Montenegrin” (“People dress like that there”), which no dictionary can define. Given the context, the term “tomboy” (English tomboy – tomboy) will be synonymous for him.

The mother’s words confirmed her daughter’s exits: in 2010, journalists photographed her in a red uniform, in 2014 – in an AC / DC hoodie, and in 2018 in cargo trousers (nothing unusual for a modern girl, but then a strict gender separation). On the red carpet, on which Shiloh sometimes accompanied her parents, she appeared in formal suits with a tie or voluminous silk bomber jackets in the style of men’s Dior. The resemblance to a boy (Shiloh was often confused with his younger brother Knox) ​​was also emphasized by short hair pulled back with the help of a gel.

However, the matter was not limited to appearance alone. They wrote that the girl conceived a gender transition and even started taking hormonal pills. Jolie and Pitt stopped commenting on their daughter’s decision (in a column for Time in 2019, the actress wrote that, in general, she coordinates everything that is taken out in the public field with the children, since she “respects their privacy”), but even judging by the child’s images, they supported his.

The support of Brangelina and the freedom of expression of Shiloh amazed the fans so much that the LGBT community made the girl their icon. The same factors probably led to Shiloh changing her mind about becoming John: in January, the paparazzi first caught her with long hair pulled up in a ponytail, pierced ears and short denim shorts. At the premiere of “The Eternals” in Los Angeles, Rome and London, the girl came out with light makeup and dresses. Moreover, two of them – deconstructed beige straps and black and white from Dior – were altered from my mother’s old outfits (Zakhara also wore Angelina’s dress from the Oscar ceremony in 2014 for the film screening). This gave another reason to admire the actress’s democracy.

Jolie and Pitt also do not choose their occupation for their daughter, only showing her all the options available. At the age of two, Shiloh appeared in The Curious Story of Benjamin Button, in which her father played (she is Julia Ormond’s character in infancy), and in 2016, together with Pax Tien and Knox, she participated in the voice acting of the cartoon Kung Fu Panda 3 , in which the mother gave the voice to the Master Tigress (Shilo got a character named Shuai Shuai). In addition, Jolie was inspired by her daughter to produce the film based on Katherine Applegate’s novel Ivan the One and Only.

“Many years ago Shiloh told me that she had read a book she liked and asked me to read it too. I did it, and then we discussed why she loved her so much. I wanted to know if the book was filmed, and I found that it is in the plans, “- said the actress. In 2021, “Ivan the One and Only” received Oscar and BAFTA nominations.

It’s too early to say that Shiloh will follow in Jolie’s footsteps with the same enthusiasm with which she now wears her dresses. Now the main task of the actress is to minimize the experiences of children associated with divorce. A source close to the ex-spouses said that Shiloh, Zakhara, Pax Tien, Knox and Vivien live with Angelina (the eldest son, Maddox studies in Seoul): “They keep up with school, practice languages, play musical instruments, playing board games and helping to cook dinner. “