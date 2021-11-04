Why the shares of US defense companies are falling :: RBC Pro

The results of the largest US defense companies for the quarter fell short of investors’ expectations, which were already lowered. The situation for their business will be difficult in 2022: supply problems will remain, and the focus of government spending will shift to the sphere of cybersecurity.

Last week, the “big five” US defense companies (the main contractors of the Pentagon) – Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman – reported for the third quarter. Their financial results were below analysts’ expectations.

Weak results of companies pulled down stock prices, which ultimately led to losses for the entire sector: the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index (SPSIAD) lost 2.1% for the week from October 25 to November 1 (for comparison: the S&P 500 for the same time increased by 1%).