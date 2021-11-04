Why the shares of US defense companies are falling :: RBC Pro

The results of the largest US defense companies for the quarter fell short of investors’ expectations, which were already lowered. The situation for their business will be difficult in 2022: supply problems will remain, and the focus of government spending will shift to the sphere of cybersecurity.
Photo: Simon Dawson / Bloomberg
Last week, the “big five” US defense companies (the main contractors of the Pentagon) – Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman – reported for the third quarter. Their financial results were below analysts’ expectations.
Weak results of companies pulled down stock prices, which ultimately led to losses for the entire sector: the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index (SPSIAD) lost 2.1% for the week from October 25 to November 1 (for comparison: the S&P 500 for the same time increased by 1%).
What’s Wrong with the Big Five Results
- Boeing (BA, capitalization $ 126.11 billion, share price by the close of trading on November 2 $ 212.77): revenue for the third quarter amounted to $ 15.3 billion against market expectations at $ 17.2 billion; from October 25 to October 29, shares fell 2.74%, but by the close of trading on November 2 they won back the fall.
Raytheon (RTX, $ 132.54 billion, $ 87.80): revenue was $ 16.2 billion against expectations of $ 16.4 billion; shares have fallen in price by 3.83% since October 25.
Lockheed martin (LMT, $ 89.99 billion, $ 326.31): Third-quarter revenues of $ 16.03 billion were below forecasts of $ 17.1 billion. The share price fell 13.29% over the week.
General dynamics (GD, $ 56.37 billion, $ 201.75): revenue of $ 9.6 billion fell short of expectations of $ 9.8 billion; securities fell 2.96% over the week.
Northrop grumman (NOC, $ 56 billion, $ 353.20): Revenue was $ 8.72 billion against expectations of $ 8.93 billion. Since October 25, the company’s capitalization has decreased by 13.14%.