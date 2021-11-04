You are not my brother: why Serbia is moving closer to the United States | Articles

Serbia-US relations are strengthening to the detriment of Russia. According to US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar, Moscow has a negative impact on the Western Balkans, so countries “need to gain a foothold in the community of Western states.” At the same time, Belgrade assures: they will not join NATO, they will not join the anti-Russian sanctions. About whom the Serbs have become close and from whom have recently moved away from – in the material of “Izvestia”.

“Malicious influence”

“We are very concerned about the harmful influence of China and Russia in the region. Russia has little to offer the region. It hardly directs investment. Does not provide humanitarian assistance, development assistance in [Западных Балканах]”- said at a hearing in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the Congress Gabriel Escobar, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. According to him, relations between Washington and Belgrade are improving and strengthening to the detriment of Moscow.

The official noted that the Serbian armed forces are working closely with American peacekeepers and are going to participate in an international mission in the Sinai Peninsula. In addition, Belgrade is interested in purchasing American-made equipment.

Escobar called for the admission of the Balkan states to the European Union, and also criticized the agreements of these countries with Russia in the energy sector. Washington seeks to diversify energy supplies, insisting on more active use of liquefied natural gas.

The announcement came shortly after Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said that he would like to receive cheap Russian gas at the lowest price in Europe. According to him, Serbia buys 6.5 million cubic meters of gas daily at $ 270 per thousand cubic meters.

US strategy in the Balkans

The Americans presented their new strategy in the Balkans four years ago. The document “Balkans, Forward – A New American Strategy for the Region” was developed by the Atlantic Council, a structure close to the US Department of State and Administration. It has three main elements: reconciliation between the United States and Serbia, which “can and should become a close partner and ally of the United States in the region – subject to distance from Russia,” active mediation in resolving regional disputes, and a permanent military presence. The authors of the document are confident that the Camp Bondsteel military base in Kosovo is best suited for this.

This meant the return of the United States to the Balkans and an attempt to prevent the strengthening of Moscow’s positions. A special place is given to Serbia. In Belgrade, the American document was considered an “important topic.”

The authors of the documents note that the country’s population is negatively disposed towards NATO and membership in the alliance is not on the agenda in the foreseeable future, but at the same time “it would be desirable to expand cooperation with Washington.”

“In the near future, a ‘war’ may break out between the United States and Russia, in the epicenter of which Serbia will find itself. Washington will persuade Belgrade to join NATO, move away from Moscow and make concessions in resolving the Kosovo issue, ”wrote the Balkan edition of Novosti two years ago.

Recently, the influence of the United States in the region has grown significantly. Especially after the Americans brought the Kosovars and Serbs to the negotiating table in early September last year. In Washington, in the presence of then-President Donald Trump, Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic and his Kosovar counterpart Avdulah Hoti signed an agreement on economic normalization.

Not long before that, the United States had threatened the Balkan country with sanctions for the purchase of Russian weapons, in particular, the Pantsir-C1 air defense system. But in the end, they changed their minds to introduce restrictions.

Cooperation in spiritual and moral categories

Russia has previously helped Serbia to strengthen its military power: it supplied tanks and attack helicopters, fighters. Since 2018, Moscow has transferred to the Balkan country three Mi-17V-5 transport helicopters, four Mi-35M helicopters, six MiG-29 fighters, and ten BRDM-2 helicopters.

President Vucic said he would not allow Serbia “to be as weak as in the 1990s.” Moreover, according to him, Serbia is “arming because it is a free country.” Against this background, the rapprochement of Belgrade with the North Atlantic bloc is taking place.

Belgrade adopted a new Individual Partnership Plan with NATO (IPAP) for the period 2019-2021, reaffirming a closer partnership with the alliance, allowing the use of Serbian military infrastructure and giving NATO members access to all facilities.

The Serbian leadership is trying to maneuver between Brussels and Washington, on the one hand, and Moscow, on the other. The Serbian authorities often use cooperation with Russia to put pressure on Western countries. Serbia has been an official candidate for EU membership since 2012. In 2019, when France announced that it was not ready to see some Balkan states in the European Union, Belgrade took part in the Serbian-Russian military exercises “Slavic Brotherhood”.

There is a free trade agreement between Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Moscow and Belgrade are actively demonstrating mutual support and cooperation. But on the whole, the terms of the deal almost completely repeat the agreement between Russia and Serbia, which has been in effect since the days of Slobodan Milosevic. At the same time, Belgrade does not hide the fact that after joining the EU, the agreement will have to be revised. Vucic is known as a pro-Western leader who strives for Euro-Atlantic integration, although he is forced to maintain friendly relations with Moscow.

In Serbia, the media and the general population are pro-Russian. The lack of real cooperation is compensated by complimentary reviews about Russia. Local authorities use Moscow to highlight their patriotism. In fact, in the security sphere, the country is moving closer to NATO, military exercises with Russia are rather ostentatious, with the alliance, maneuvers are carried out more often and more actively. “But in Serbia, no one has forgotten what NATO led by the United States did in the country 20 years ago. There was great destruction, people died. The rationale for these bombings was not entirely obvious, ”Andrei Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), said in an interview with Izvestia. Due to the fact that the alliance is unpopular in Serbian society, Belgrade needs cooperation with Russia.

The main requirement for joining the EU is the settlement of the Kosovo conflict. The Serbian authorities have repeatedly made it clear that they do not claim the entire territory of Kosovo, it would be enough to return the northern regions with the Serbian population to the country, Pristina would receive the predominantly Albanian-populated Presevo and Buyanovac.

Leading European countries, in particular Germany, oppose this. Berlin is confident that the redrawing of borders will create a negative precedent in the Balkans and other states with unresolved territorial disputes will want to follow their example.

But the main thing is that, most likely, Russia will not approve. After the Western countries, without making any concessions to Belgrade, recognized the independence of Kosovo, the Serbian authorities began to demonstratively befriend Moscow, and the local media praised the benefits of cooperation with it.

Now relations with Russia, which is considered the main ally of the Serbs and their national interests, are viewed in the moral and spiritual, and not at all economic, plane. Moscow’s popularity gives it the opportunity to somewhat influence Serbia’s foreign policy decisions.

If Vucic recognizes Kosovo without gaining Russian support, he will lose political weight within the country. And it is unprofitable for Moscow to support the settlement of the Kosovo issue, since this could lead to reputational losses.

Orthodoxy and energy

There are now strong religious ties and intense energy cooperation between Russia and the Balkan countries. , said Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, in an interview with Izvestia. “Moscow has many energy projects in Serbia, Belgrade is considered an important client for the Russian energy sector. The Western Balkans are not covered by NATO, Russia still has a certain right to vote. So the Balkans for Moscow is an opportunity to participate in European security issues. “

At the same time, the political scientist notes that no need to exaggerate Russian influence in the region. Serbia does not see Moscow as a geopolitical alternative. “Russia understands that Belgrade will move towards integration with the EU, and will not try to hinder this.”

In mid-October, the Serbian authorities announced that while President Aleksandr Vucic remains in power, Belgrade will not join NATO and will maintain military neutrality, and will not support anti-Russian sanctions or “anti-Russian hysteria.” According to Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandr Vulin, “every Russophobia is also Serbophobia.” He also said that the country will receive the latest weapons and equipment from Russia. He did not give details, only noted that the army and police “will become much stronger.” By the end of the year, the country is expected to supply Russian anti-tank missile systems “Kornet”.