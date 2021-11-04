https://ria.ru/20211104/zakharova-1757737160.html

Zakharova argued with Chubais about coverage of the energy crisis in the media

Zakharova argued with Chubais about coverage of the energy crisis in the media – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

Zakharova argued with Chubais about coverage of the energy crisis in the media

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova argued in absentia with the special representative of the President of Russia for relations with international organizations to achieve … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T19: 27

2021-11-04T19: 27

2021-11-04T20: 27

Europe

China

Anatoly Chubais

forbes

Maria Zakharova

oil prices

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757624432_0:145:3208:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_858b07d4cd628ff79b8498dbe681701e.jpg

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova argued in absentia with Anatoly Chubais, Russian President’s Special Representative for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals, about the causes of the energy crisis and disagreed with criticism of its coverage in the Russian media. world and criticized the “Russian propaganda”, which shows the picture “narrower” than it is, focusing on the European continent. As an example, Chubais cited the thesis that the Russian media field only talks about the situation with gas prices in Europe. Chubais also noted that there were no mistakes in the planning of underground gas storage facilities in China, but the crisis is “even tougher.” “I hope that propaganda does not mean the speech of the Russian President, who responded very specifically to the strange accusations of some Western experts and the media that the involvement of our country in the rise in gas prices in the EU. Sheep in planning, “Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel. She noted that there is plenty of information about the situation in China and other regions of the world in the Russian media space. “China is undergoing a global restructuring of the economy to meet carbon-free parameters. Soviet / Russian propaganda speaks and shows this, and Beijing itself makes ambitious statements at international forums,” Zakharova noted. She noted that the situation in the fall of 2021 in China has their specific reasons. “In China, the current energy realities are largely due to the rise in coal prices, which is caused not this year by the trade war with Australia, as well as a number of natural disasters in the coal-mining provinces. Asian region “, – added Zakharova.

https://ria.ru/20211030/chubays-1756996689.html

https://ria.ru/20210804/chubays-1744336774.html

Europe

China

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757624432_201-0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8946df8cf4c3547ccdd5daa51eed1b2.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

europe, china, anatoly chubais, forbes, maria zakharova, oil prices, russia