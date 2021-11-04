https://ria.ru/20211104/lenta-1757708959.html
Zakharova commented on Latvia's intention to ban the St. George ribbon
Zakharova commented on Latvia’s intention to ban the St. George ribbon – Russia news today
Zakharova commented on Latvia’s intention to ban the St. George ribbon
A possible ban on St. George's ribbons in Latvia will confirm the idea of this country as a state where Nazism is glorified and the results of the Second World War are contested, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. A possible ban on St. George’s ribbons in Latvia will confirm the idea of this country as a state where Nazism is glorified and the results of the Second World War are contested, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. about a country in which not only Nazism is glorified, the results of the Second World War are disputed, Russian compatriots are persecuted and education for national minorities is being destroyed, but also a fierce war is waged against historical symbols that are of particular importance for the inhabitants not only of Russia, but also for many compatriots in Latvia and other states, “Zakharova said, her commentary was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry. She reminded the initiators of the” draconian bill “that the history of the St. George ribbon is not only connected with the events of World War II, but goes back centuries. approval of this initiative is still It’s just a matter of time to pass the third reading in parliament and get the approval of the president of the country, judging by the firm attitude of the deputies of Latvia and the ruling elite, this is only a matter of time … agreement in this Baltic country, “added Zakharova. She also believes that international structures” should not leave these provocative steps unresponsive. ” The Parliament of Latvia is to consider the issue of banning St. George’s ribbons at the plenary session in the third reading. If the parliament supports the bill for it to come into force, it must be approved by the President of Latvia. A proposal to ban the use of St. George’s ribbons was made by the national association “Everything for Latvia.” Every year, on May 9, hundreds of thousands of people gather at the monument to the Liberators of Riga to celebrate Victory Day. Many come with ribbons of St. George. The “St. George Ribbon” campaign is dedicated to the celebration of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War. The idea of the action arose in 2005 at the RIA Novosti agency, which is now part of the Rossiya Segodnya MIA. At the same time, the first action took place, and since then it has become a tradition to tie a ribbon on the eve of May 9th, while in Latvia every year processions of SS legionnaires, an organization recognized as criminal by the Nuremberg Tribunal, are held. They publicly demonstrate the awards and symbols of the Nazis, deputies and officials participate in them. These processions are condemned in every possible way by many countries, including Russia.
Zakharova commented on Latvia’s intention to ban the St. George ribbon
She reminded the initiators of the “Draconian Bill” that the history of St. George’s Ribbon is not only connected with the events of World War II, but goes back centuries.
“Although this initiative has yet to undergo a third reading in parliament and receive the approval of the President of the country before it is fully approved, judging by the firm attitude of the deputies of Latvia and the ruling elite, this is only a matter of time … which will certainly not contribute to the achievement of interethnic harmony in this Baltic country, “added Zakharova.
She also believes that international structures “should not leave these provocative steps unresponsive.”
The Latvian Seim Commission on Wednesday approved a bill that would prohibit the public use of St. George ribbons. The Parliament of Latvia is to consider the issue of banning St. George’s ribbons at the plenary session in the third reading. If the parliament supports the bill for it to come into force, it must be approved by the President of Latvia. The national association “Everything for Latvia” came up with a proposal to ban the use of St. George’s ribbons.
Every year, on May 9, hundreds of thousands of people gather at the monument to the Liberators of Riga to celebrate Victory Day. Many come with St. George ribbons.
