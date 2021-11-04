Zakharova joked about the inclusion of Galkin in the black list of Ukraine | News | News

Ukrainian comedians, apparently, can no longer stand up to defend the country, since everyone has gone into politics. This was stated on Thursday, November 4, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

So she commented on the decision of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine on the proposal of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which included the Russian TV presenter Maxim Galkin on the list of persons threatening the national security of the country. Currently, there are already 259 people on the list.

“The national security of Ukraine is in danger – it is threatened by Russian comedians. Ukrainian comedians, apparently, are no longer able to stand up for Independence Square – everyone has gone into politics, ”Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

The day before, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy added 30 Russians to the blacklist at once, including Russian actors. The list of persons “who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine” includes: Anastasia Baklanova, Pavel Bogomolov, Tatiana Burnakina, Ilya Vlasov and others.

On October 21, as part of the next expansion of the black list, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine banned 13 cultural workers from Russia from entering the country. The list, in particular, includes Alexey Kravchenko, Nikita Terentyev, Svetlana Terentyeva, Alexey Chervyakov and Andrey Shapoval.

On August 12, Russian singer Philip Kirkorov was banned from entering Ukraine for three years. Whereas on June 27, the singer was excluded from the black list of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.