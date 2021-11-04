https://ria.ru/20211104/ukraina-1757729680.html

Zelensky’s spokesman commented on the behavior of the deputy Leros

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sergey Nikiforov said that the deputy Geo Leros, expelled from the Servant of the People faction, who showed an indecent gesture to the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, completely discredited himself. President Andrei Yermak, who was present in the parliamentary hall. During the consideration of the issue, Leros from the rostrum of parliament began to publicly insult the president and the head of his office. The speaker of the Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk made a remark to him, after which he asked him to turn off the microphone. After that, the deputy showed an obscene gesture towards Zelensky, who was sitting in the hall and the head of his office. “The man (Leros – ed.) Completely discredited himself,” Nikiforov quotes the publication “Ukrainian Truth.” We are glad to demand to give an assessment and make a decision regarding the behavior of People’s Deputy Geo Leros during his speech from the parliamentary rostrum. By law, he can be suspended from parliament for five plenary days.

