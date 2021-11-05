50 Cent and Megan Fox will play in the new part of “The Expendables”: August 31, 2021, 13:58

Film companies Lionsgate and Millennium Media decided to continue the cult trilogy “The Expendables”, rapper 50 Cent and actress Megan Fox will play in the new part, Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to Screen Rant.

Lionsgate has announced that The Expendables 4 is officially in development, with Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and rapper 50 Cent joining the cast. Popular action heroes Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will also return to their roles from the first three films.

Who would you add to ‘The Expendables 4’ cast? 💬 https://t.co/kyysgPzfxD – Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 30, 2021

According to the publication, the film will begin shooting this fall, but the release date has not yet been determined. It will be directed by Scott Waugh. Details of the continuation of the franchise are not provided.

The first part of the action movie “The Expendables” appeared in 2010 and became known even before its release on the big screens. It stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Mickey Rourke, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, who played elite mercenaries performing a wide variety of tasks. It is believed that this film in some way revived not only the actors, but the genre of the classic action movie in general.

The second part of the film featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis and Dolph Lundgren was released in August 2012 and earned more than $ 317 million worldwide.

Earlier, the Kazakh stuntman had a fight with Stallone on the set of “The Expendables-2”.

