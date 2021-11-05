A man died during the shooting in Khimki

https://ria.ru/20211105/khimki-1757769473.html
In Khimki near Moscow, they are looking for intruders after the shooting, in which one person was killed, another was wounded, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the GUMVD for … RIA Novosti, 11/05/2021
MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. In Khimki near Moscow, they are looking for intruders after the shooting, in which one person was killed, another was wounded, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the GUMVD for the Moscow region. authorities, as of 5.00 Moscow time on Friday, the criminals have not yet been caught.
