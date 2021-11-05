https://ria.ru/20211105/khimki-1757769473.html

A man died during the shooting in Khimki

In Khimki, a man died during the shooting – Russia news today

A man died during the shooting in Khimki

In Khimki near Moscow, they are looking for intruders after the shooting, in which one person was killed, another was wounded, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the GUMVD for … RIA Novosti, 11/05/2021

2021-11-05T05: 45

2021-11-05T05: 45

2021-11-05T06: 05

incidents

Khimki

gumvd for the Moscow region

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155054/50/1550545001_0:77:1500:921_1920x0_80_0_0_4f87c030e178b1885cd0c47444cdcd3d.jpg

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. In Khimki near Moscow, they are looking for intruders after the shooting, in which one person was killed, another was wounded, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the GUMVD for the Moscow region. authorities, as of 5.00 Moscow time on Friday, the criminals have not yet been caught.

https://ria.ru/20211104/perm-1757695012.html

Khimki

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155054/50/1550545001_86:1415:997_1920x0_80_0_0_1b560b753948759674c3b7b39c922809.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

accidents, khimki, gumvd in the moscow region