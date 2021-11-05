a sudden geostorm has dealt a serious blow to the Earth

04 November 2021 22:15



Photo: pronedra.ru

But according to the Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Lebedev Physical Institute, at about 1 am on November 4, a sharp increase in the speed of the solar wind was recorded – from 400 to more than 800 km / s and an increase in the density of interplanetary plasma by almost 100 times. This means that the Earth has reached a large mass ejection of solar matter, apparently from a flare of level M1.7 (class M means strong flares preceding the maximum class X), which occurred at 6 am on November 2. Then the strength of the solar ejection was, as it turned out, underestimated (the forecast was only for insignificant disturbances, maximum for weak magnetic storms).

Scientists note that the instability of the Earth’s magnetic field will persist for at least two to three days.

The researchers also added that one of the largest auroras this year is being recorded.

The magnetic storm will decline only on the evening of November 6, the indignation will be qualified as weak. The wave-like nature of the storm and its duration can negatively affect the well-being of meteosensitive people.

Symptoms indicating a worsening of the condition appear depending on the stage of development of the pathology, the individual characteristics of the organism. Some patients already on the eve noted a deterioration in well-being, unpleasant pain symptoms, depression or aggression, sudden mood swings. For others, the effects of fluctuations in the geomagnetic field increase by the time of passage, and then pass or are felt for some time.

Even if the symptoms are not expressed, but coincide with the dates of the passage of cosmic streams indicated in the table, this may be evidence of a developing meteorological dependence, a signal to pay attention to your own health, to consult a doctor. During the days of magnetic storms, it is strongly discouraged to consume alcoholic beverages of any strength.