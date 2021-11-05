Actress Sandra Bullock – 57: What She Looked Like Before Popularity | People

American actress and winner of numerous awards Sandra Bullock, on Monday, July 26, celebrates her birthday. She turns 57 years old.

On this occasion, OBOZREVATEL invites you to remember what Bullock was before she was recognized on the streets. (Scroll to the end to see all photos).

Note that the bright and charismatic Bullock has the prestigious Oscar and Golden Raspberry awards.

Video of the day

The actress owns her own production company. In the late 90’s she founded her own company, one of the most successful projects of which was the film “Miss Congeniality”.

Behind Sandra – dozens of successful roles. Popularity brought her films “Speed” (1994), “Time to Kill” (1996), “Miss Congeniality” (2000), “Collision” (2004), “The Invisible Side” (2009), etc.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Sandra Annette Bullock was born on July 26, 1964 in Arlington, Virginia

Bullock spent the first 12 years of her life in Germany and Austria, so the actress speaks German fluently today.

After moving to New York, the young actress worked as a bartender, waitress and cloakroom attendant, and during breaks she ran to auditions.

Sandra’s breakthrough came in 1994, when she starred in Jan de Bont’s action movie Speed ​​with Keanu Reeves.

In 2020, Sandra Bullock worked on The Lost City D with Channing Tatum. The film is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

As OBOZREVATEL reported earlier, the premiere of the crime drama “Ocean’s 8” took place in London, which was attended by the leading actors. Among them was Sandra in a bold, luxurious outfit worth over $ 7,000.