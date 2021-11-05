Ambulance workers in the Jewish Autonomous Region continue to quit due to reluctance to get vaccinated

12 people in the village of Pashkovo wrote letters of resignation, said Vladislav Kogan, chief physician of the regional emergency medical service. Thus, the number of resigned doctors increased to 27. The Department of Information Policy of the Jewish Autonomous Region, in turn, said that 26 people from two departments decided to leave their posts. Among them there are 8 paramedics, 5 nurses. The rest are cleaners and drivers, the RIA Novosti agency writes with reference to the regional administration. The department added that the decision of the doctors is considered “their legal right.”

On the eve it became known about 15 workers of the ambulance station in the city of Obluchye, who expressed a desire to leave due to the refusal of vaccination. They explained their decision, according to Kogan, by the fact that during the pandemic they did not get sick with coronavirus, therefore they do not want to be vaccinated. One of the ambulance employees told the RIA Novosti news agency that he and his colleagues are moonlighting in the “covid” hospital and allegedly have already developed immunity.

The regional health department, in turn, responded to the situation with the help of social networks. An appeal by Vladislav Kogan appeared in the department’s Instagram account, who assured that in the event of the final dismissal of employees, Obluchye and the surrounding areas would not be left without doctors.

Earlier, the authorities of the Jewish Autonomous Region introduced mandatory vaccination for a number of categories of citizens, including health workers.