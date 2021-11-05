https://ria.ru/20211105/yazyk-1757766266.html

Ukrainians will knock on NATO with the help of the tongue

Ukraine needs to update its military officers with battle-hardened young cadres who speak English. Such advice

MOSCOW, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine needs to update its military officers with battle-hardened young cadres who speak English. Such advice was given by the former commander of the US forces in Europe Ben Hodges on the YouTube channel "Iceland". According to Hodges, if all officers can communicate in English, "it will pay off huge dividends." two laws, renouncing the non-aligned status of the state. In June 2016, additional amendments were adopted that define NATO membership as the country's foreign policy goal. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, securing the country's course towards the EU and NATO. Today, the main obstacle to Ukraine's entry into the alliance is the situation in the Donbass. According to the organization's charter, states with unresolved territorial, ethnic or political conflicts are not admitted there.

