Americans are tired of Biden’s presidency

In the United States, they are discussing the sensational victory of Republican Glenn Yangkin in the election for governor of Virginia. Voting in various states – just a year after the presidential campaign – brought unexpected results. Which are not entirely optimistic for the Democrats. On the eve of the congressional elections – they are already next year – Joe Biden’s associates are losing popular support. The rating of the President of the United States is also rapidly falling. Will he be a lame duck long before his term ends?

Voters in US Virginia warmly welcome their new governor. It was a newcomer to politics – the banker Glenn Youngkin. The Republican who managed to interrupt the triumph of the Democrats, who have won here since 2009. “This is a political tsunami,” Fox News experts say.

Commentators on Fox News are not hiding their emotions. Back last November, in the US presidential election, Virginia voted for Democrat Biden, not Trump. And here – such a turn. Biden, who had traveled to the state to support the now-losing candidate, was inundated with questions. For example: “How responsible are you for the disastrous results in the Virginia governor’s election?” Or: “What should the Democrats change to avoid repeating this next November?”

But the head of the White House shies away from answering and jokes awkwardly when his speech is interrupted by the phone ringing. “If it’s Trump, tell him I’m busy,” he says. “Joke, bad joke.”

The bell is really alarming. Next November, there will be federal elections to the House of Representatives of the American Congress. So far, the Democrats have a majority there, but Biden’s rating has only been falling during this year – if at the very beginning of his presidency 53 percent of Americans approved of his work, now more than half of the US residents are dissatisfied with the head of the White House.

“The people are already tired during the 9-10 months of Biden’s presidency of these unfulfilled promises, of the endless intra-party intrigues that shake the democrats who cannot accept anything, of the reforms that Biden proposed,” says Malek Dudakov, an American political scientist. and, of course, the number of problems that Biden cannot solve – the inflationary crisis, logistics, migration. “

Against this background, the words of US Vice President Kamala Harris, said two weeks ago, when she campaigned in Virginia for Terry McAuliffe, who lost in this gubernatorial race, look prophetic. “What happens in Virginia will largely determine what happens in 2022, 2024 and beyond,” she said at the time.

And now the Republicans in the House of Representatives are rocking the chair under Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She herself went to the briefing all in white. But after the voting results, the image of the democrats fades. “Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care if she loses,” said Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in the US House of Representatives. McAuliffe did it – and look what happened to him. “

One step away from defeat was the Democratic candidate in New Jersey – literally a few hundred votes decided the outcome of the vote in his favor there. Many wanted to see Republican Governor Jack Chattarelli as governor. He was in the lead when three-quarters of the state’s polling stations counted ballots. But then, as they say, something went wrong. Everything is almost like a year ago, when Trump first outstripped Biden and then lost.

“President Biden and Democrats in general need to play their political game better,” said Larry Sabato, political scientist and director of the University of Virginia Policy Center. that they were so close to in New Jersey – all this will be repeated nationwide in November 2022. “

Only the voting in New York became predictable. There, Eric Adams, the second-ever black mayor of the city, won the mayoral election. True, he stands up for law and order – in contrast to the Black Lives Matter movement participants, who until recently smashed the shop windows here. “Adams is a kind of picture that will have to convince African Americans that their lives matter to Democrats, Democrats will take care of them and are ready to entrust them even with such a key position as mayor of New York,” comments Vladimir Bruter, political scientist, expert at the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Research. – The question is how much it will work. “

So far, so – an unemployed actor who splashed paint in a city park on a statue of African American George Floyd – faces up to seven years in prison. However, in Minneapolis, where Floyd died in detention, residents still supported the police. The question of abolishing polling stations there was put to a referendum, but in the city, which was tired of the rampant crime, the vote failed. “I am glad that common sense has triumphed in Minneapolis,” the police officer said. “Otherwise, the streets of the city would have been in total chaos.”

It is possible that the residents of Virginia also thought so, voting for the Republicans. Just in the capital of this state – Richmond – in the wake of the movement for the lives of blacks, they demolished the iconic monument to General Lee – the one who advocated the preservation of slavery during the Civil War of the South and North. It was the democrats who allowed the dismantling.