Analysts have calculated the percentage of Americans who gave up work in favor of bitcoin investments

Investing in bitcoin has allowed some US residents to quit their jobs. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the analytical company Civic Science among 6,741 respondents.

4% of respondents aged 18 and over left their permanent job in order to engage in cryptocurrency trading. Another 7% personally know people with a similar history.

Data: Civic Science.

As a result of another survey among 1201 respondents, analysts found that the majority of those who quit their jobs for the sake of “financial freedom” are in the group with the lowest income.

According to them, almost two-thirds of the respondents earned less than $ 50,000 a year: 27% had income less than $ 25,000, 37% had it in the range from $ 25,000 to $ 50,000.15% had income from $ 50,000 to $ 75,000, 13% – from $ 75,000 to $ 150,000 and only 8% – from $ 150,000 or more.

Data: Civic Science.

“This data suggests that investing in cryptocurrencies may have qualitatively changed the level of income of some people, while wealthier cryptocurrency owners are using them more as another form of asset diversification, and not as a source of income,” Civic Science said.

A third survey of 17,699 respondents found that 28% have reinvested in digital assets for long-term profit. Another 23% were interested in short-term investments, 16% sought to use cryptocurrencies for “simple, fast and secure transactions.”

Data: Civic Science.

“In other words, more than half of the population (51%) view cryptocurrencies as traditional stocks,” analysts wrote.

The survey also showed that 11% of respondents with the help of digital assets sought to insure against an “unfavorable economy”, 12% wanted to gain “independence from the government”, another 11% indicated “other” reasons for buying cryptocurrencies.

Civic Science’s findings are somewhat skeptical, given that analysts have referred to surveys conducted over different periods of time among a varying number of respondents. The meaning of the term “financial freedom” in this context also remains unclear, since Civic did not provide data on the amount of cryptocurrencies earned by the respondents.

Recall that in April, South Korean employers reported that their employees aged 20 to 30 are distracted by tracking Bitcoin price fluctuations or quit to fully devote themselves to trading.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER