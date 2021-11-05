https://ria.ru/20211105/potok-1757785888.html
Austria assessed the importance of Nord Stream 2 for Europe
Austria assessed the significance of Nord Stream 2 for Europe – Russia news today
Austria assessed the importance of Nord Stream 2 for Europe
The Nord Stream 2 project contributes to the energy security of Europe, the new Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart said in an interview with RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021
2021-11-05T11: 24
2021-11-05T11: 24
2021-11-05T12: 13
economy
Austria
austrian foreign ministry
north stream – 2
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749224287_0:85:3071:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_db67a1e9a276bc1dd91ba55522829c4f.jpg
VIENNA, November 5 – RIA Novosti, Margarita Kostiv. The Nord Stream 2 project contributes to Europe’s energy security, new Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “Austria pursues ambitious climate goals. However, gas will continue to be used until complete decarbonization. “contributes to energy security,” he said. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on 10 September. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator is currently underway to ensure that the project meets the conditions of the EU Gas Directive, in particular, the provision that requires the separation of the functions of gas production and transportation. under the regulations, the case went to the Supreme Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Germany.
Austria
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749224287_340-0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f10affb2e2dd5ed3fa70a4c91cfb8f27.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, austria, austrian foreign ministry, nord stream 2, russia
Austria assessed the importance of Nord Stream 2 for Europe