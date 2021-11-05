https://ria.ru/20211105/potok-1757785888.html

Austria assessed the importance of Nord Stream 2 for Europe

The Nord Stream 2 project contributes to the energy security of Europe, the new Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart said in an interview with RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021

VIENNA, November 5 – RIA Novosti, Margarita Kostiv. The Nord Stream 2 project contributes to Europe’s energy security, new Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “Austria pursues ambitious climate goals. However, gas will continue to be used until complete decarbonization. “contributes to energy security,” he said. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on 10 September. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator is currently underway to ensure that the project meets the conditions of the EU Gas Directive, in particular, the provision that requires the separation of the functions of gas production and transportation. under the regulations, the case went to the Supreme Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Germany.

