Bill Gates has warned of the threat of terrorist attacks with the use of biological weapons

Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes the world could face terrorist attacks using biological weapons. The billionaire said this in an interview with the public organization Policy Exchange.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bioweapon attacks could be even more dangerous than the coronavirus pandemic, Gates said.

The billionaire added that countries such as the US and the UK must spend “tens of billions of dollars” on epidemiological safety research.

“I hope that in five years I will be able to write a book called We Are Ready for the Next Pandemic, but this requires tens of billions of dollars in research and development. The US and UK will be part of this, ”Gates said.

Gates believes that countries need to prepare for possible bioterrorist attacks, such as the spread of smallpox at airports.

“The Pandemic Working Group at the World Health Organization is likely to need about a billion dollars a year. It will conduct observations and conduct “bacteriological exercises,” as I call them, “- said the founder of Microsoft.

In September 2020, Gates predicted that victory over the coronavirus will not be achieved until 2022.