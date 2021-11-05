Bitfury Hires Former Binance US Chief Brian Brooks as CEO | Blockchain24

Bitcoin mining company Bitfury has hired former Binance US head Brian Brooks as its new CEO.

According to an announcement on Thursday, Brooks is replacing Valery Vavilov, who will remain Bitfury’s “chief executive officer of vision.”

“Mr. Brooks will lead the 10-year-old crypto unicorn as he kicks off a new round of funding, boosts the growth of his mining business with revolutionary new microchip designs and new global datacenter locations,” announced Bitfury.

The appointment comes a few weeks after news that Bitfury plans to go public in the next 12 months in the largest cryptocurrency valuation in Europe. The Amsterdam-based firm is believed to be valued at $ 1 billion. After just four months at Binance US, Brooks stepped down in August, citing “strategic direction differences” between him and his peers.

His appointment was seen as a sign that the infamous opaque Binance was seeking an image of greater transparency by hiring respected candidates for leadership positions. Brooks previously served as Acting Comptroller of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the regulator of U.S. national banks, from May 2020 to January 2021.