Brazilian President became a hero of memes, misnaming the Leaning Tower of Pisa

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called the Leaning Tower of Pisa the “Tower of Pizza”, as follows from his speech during the launch ceremony of 5G technology. RIA Novosti, 05.11.2021

2021-11-05T02: 30

RIO DE JANEIRO / BUENOS AIRES, November 5 – RIA Novosti. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called the Leaning Tower of Pisa the “Tower of Pizza”, as follows from his speech during the launch ceremony of the 5G technology. “Recently I was in Italy … I visited the Tower of Pizza.” is used in the word “pizza”, not the sound “z”, which should be in the word “Pisa.” Especially considering that a little earlier Bolsonaro during a press conference confused the name of the US climate adviser John Kerry with the famous actor Jim Carrey. Twitter users portray Bolsonara and Carrie having fun, standing at the “leaning” tower of different types of pizza or eating it.

