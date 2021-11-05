Chainalysis: Bitcoin whales increased their assets by 142,000 BTC in a week

Investors holding over 1,000 BTC have updated their 2021 high. Within a week, the whales increased their holdings by a total of 142,000 BTC. Such conclusions are contained in the report of the analytical company Chainalysis.

“They [киты] rapidly increased stocks at the beginning of the year, adding 185,000 BTC by the beginning of February. They then sold and bought according to price cycles. Then, from October 25, within a week, they replenished their assets by 142,000 BTC, ”the experts noted.

Data: Chainalysis.

The above graph demonstrates the perception of the first cryptocurrency as digital gold, and also that institutions are focused on its long-term price prospects, the company is confident. On the other hand, “the use of bitcoin has not reached the level of complexity of Ethereum or other assets of the first-level networks.”

“There is no doubt that crypto is going mainstream and the industry is made up of both native and traditional companies. There is currently a Bitcoin ETF. DeFi and NFT showcase new use cases. The outlines of Web 3.0 are getting sharper. “

According to analysts, bitcoin should be used not only as “capital for Web 3.0”, but also to be useful “in more innovative areas of the crypto industry.”

According to the October ForkLog report, the number of addresses with a balance of 0.01 BTC or more approached the all-time high reached in April at 9,161,934.

Dynamics of the number of addresses with a balance of more than 0.01 BTC. Data: Glassnode.

The category indicator ≥ 0.1 BTC at the beginning of October updated the record at around 3,258,532. The previous maximum was recorded on April 22 (3,258,100).

Dynamics of the number of addresses with a balance of more than 0.01 BTC. Data: Glassnode.

Thus, the massive adoption of cryptocurrencies continues – the growing demand for bitcoin is presented not only by whales, but also by retail investors. The number of the latter is growing steadily.

Earlier, ForkLog reported that weekly inflow of funds to cryptocurrency funds in October reached a record $ 1.47 billion.

Recall that last month Chainalysis replenished its reserves with some bitcoins.

