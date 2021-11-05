Court rejects Depp’s defamation appeal against The Sun | News | News

The court denied Hollywood actor Johnny Depp permission to appeal the ruling of the London Supreme Court in the case of the debate between the artist and the tabloid The Sun, who wrote in 2018 that the actor beat his wife Amber Heard. This was announced on Thursday, March 25, according to the Daily Mail.

It is noted that the lawyers of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star appealed to the Court of Appeal with a request to submit permission to challenge this decision, in order to subsequently cancel its findings and schedule a re-hearing.

The actor’s defenders assured that the court during the initial hearing did not take into account all the allegations of violence against Depp. Also, the decision, in their opinion, was influenced by Hurd’s statement about the amount that she sent to charity from the funds she received in the divorce (about $ 7 million).

The publication noted that last week during a hearing in the Court of Appeal, the actor’s lawyer Andrew Caldecott accused Heard of making a special gesture of charity in order to look better in court for libel, but in reality she allegedly transferred a different amount.

Rejecting an appeal by Depp’s defense, the judges said the initial libel hearing was “complete and fair.” In addition, the judge did not make any legal errors and was not influenced by the information about the actress’s charitable activities.

In court, they noted that the amount of money donated by Hurd was not related to the process and the judge considered exclusively issues related to the alleged attacks themselves.

Depp and Hurd were married from 2015 to 2017. In 2016, the actress filed for divorce, and then accused the artist of beatings. The actress accused the ex-spouse of “three days of torture with physical violence” in 2016: at that time, the actor allegedly took drugs and drank a lot.

Depp denied violence against his wife and, in turn, said that the actress herself raised her hand to him. In addition, the actor’s lawyers declared Hurd’s infidelity – she allegedly cheated on him with her colleague James Franco and Elon Musk.

Hearings on the actor’s lawsuit against The Sun began in July 2020. In November, it became known that Depp had lost the case. The court concluded that the words about beating Heard about 12 times since 2013, when he hit the actress who commented on his tattoo, are not fictional. The judge also rejected two statements made by the actress in 2014 and 2015, but stressed that he could not conclude that she was not telling the truth.

The court also refused to award Depp compensation for the alleged damage to his reputation.